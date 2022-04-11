Questions are ready to be sent out to potential Waukesha County jurors for Darrell Brooks trial

Darrell Brooks Jr., enters the Waukesha County Courthouse courtroom in Waukesha on Tuesday. Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring more than 60 at the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year.

WAUKESHA - Waukesha County Circuit Court officials have finalized the 100 questions which a large pool of Waukesha County jurors will have to answer by mid-May in connection with the Darrell Brooks Jr. mass-murder case.

Judge Jennifer Dorow issued the special order April 7, following through on a questionnaire package that Brooks' attorneys, the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office and court officials had discussed in recent weeks in advance of the October trial tied to the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

The roughly 20-page document, whose contents will be kept under seal until after the trial, delves into potential jurors' backgrounds to ensure they have no meaningful connections to more than 60 victims and the hundreds of witnesses thought to be involved in the case.

Brooks, 40, of Milwaukee is facing 83 criminal counts for his alleged role in the Nov. 21 incident in downtown Waukesha, where an SUV plowed through the crowd of parade participants, killing six and injuring at least 60 others.

The questionnaires will be mailed by April 15 and must be returned by May 13, beginning a review process that attorneys will study closely in an effort to eventually select an impartial jury for the trial, which is scheduled to start Oct. 3.

Essentially, the entire process represents an alternative approach to a defense motion for a change of venue, which asks Dorow to allow the trial to take place outside Waukesha County with jurors from elsewhere. Optionally, Dorow could allow jurors from outside the county to serve locally for the trial.

Search warrants to remain sealed

In an unrelated decision April 7, Dorow also ruled that specific search warrants previously issued in the criminal investigation remain under seal.

One of Brooks' attorneys, Anna Kees, on April 6 requested that the court unseal the warrants "for investigative purposes," according to online court records. Dorow initially indicated she was inclined to release those documents, unless the District Attorney's Office objected.

The state did object to full public disclosure, but Dorow agreed the defense team should be granted electronic access to those sealed documents.

Earlier the week, Dorow also ruled that the trial will take place in October, denying a defense motion to adjourn the trial until at least March 2023. However, Dorow is also expected to rule on the change of venue request after a hearing set for June 20.

Answers to the questionnaire in Waukesha County would become moot if the trial is held elsewhere, court officials noted in previous hearings.

