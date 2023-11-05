Questions remain in aftershock of alleged DMV fraud
For nearly a decade, federal prosecutors say a fraud suspect worked with three license office workers to forge documents and cheat taxpayers.
For nearly a decade, federal prosecutors say a fraud suspect worked with three license office workers to forge documents and cheat taxpayers.
No. 7 Texas nearly saw its national championship hopes disappear thanks to a second-half collapse at home against No. 23 Kansas State.
Pasadena police are still investigating the incident and said the theft suspects are juveniles.
Nearly half of those surveyed report being unable to meet basic living expenses in the past year due to caregiving costs.
Roughly 53,000 US home purchase agreements fell through in September, according to Redfin, equal to 16.3% of homes that went under contract that month.
The United Auto Workers’ president says there could be a nasty fight ahead to organize workers at Ford Motor Co.’s jointly-owned electric battery plants.
More than 20,000 shoppers love this drapey beauty. Plus, it comes in 26 colors.
Fintech giant Klarna has reached an agreement with workers that were set to strike next week, the company told TechCrunch today. Klarna employees were planning to strike next week in the fintech’s home country of Sweden, as reported by tech.eu. The dispute was reportedly over the lack of a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) -- a written legal contract between an employer and a union representing the employees.
A New York appeals court rules that Ivanka Trump must testify in the $250 million financial fraud trial of her father, eldest brothers and their family business.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
Democratic mayors say they have tried to be welcoming to migrants from Venezuela and elsewhere, but city resources are being depleted.
The experts agree: At-home STD tests are fast, reliable and allow you to test for a broad range of STDs and STIs.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
If you're looking for the best high-yield money market accounts, shop around and compare options from multiple banks and credit unions.
The October jobs report showed a bigger slowdown in hiring than forecast, reinforcing hopes for an end to Fed hiking.
The world is watching the humanitarian crisis in Gaza unfold in real time through firsthand accounts documented on, of all places, Snapchat. Israel has retaliated against Hamas’ October 7 attack with unprecedented force against the Palestinian territory, claiming over 9,000 Palestinian lives according to Gaza Health Ministry numbers reported by the Associated Press. The Committee to Protect Journalists reports that at least 30 journalists have been killed since Israel’s bombardment and total blockade of the region began, and journalists in Gaza say that without consistent access to food, water and power, it’s becoming “impossible” to continue reporting.
The fantasy hockey waiver wire is alive and flush with talent, and Evan Berofsky presents his top players to pick up.
After a rough spell, Marvel is hoping to get back on track with the help of its next series Echo. It will be the studio's first streaming show to hit Disney+ and Hulu at the same time.
The ongoing auto workers and actors strikes both registered a hit to the jobs report last month as strike activity continues to weigh on the US economy.
"Biblical" or blah? From Liam Gallagher to Rolling Stone to Pitchfork, the opinions on the "last Beatles song" are here, there and everywhere.
You can already get a decent discount of $200 off one of those just-announced M3 MacBook Pro laptops. The deal’s available at Adorama and requires a free VIP membership.