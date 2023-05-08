Questions remain after car kills pedestrian walking on North Andover sidewalk

Along Massachusetts Avenue, a single rose marks the spot where a pedestrian was killed Sunday. The Essex County DA says the victim was walking on the sidewalk at about 1:30 in the afternoon when a Honda Civic veered off the road and struck her.

The driver stayed at the scene, police say, and thus far has not been charged with anything. Leslie Frazier, who lives nearby, said the driver appeared very distraught. She heard from police that he may have blacked out.

As of Monday afternoon, the DA had still not identified the victim. But Boston 25 News learned she was employed by the Kelly Automotive Group in Danvers. Co-workers there were said to be very upset over their colleague’s death.

Despite this incident, Frazier said she’s not afraid to walk along Mass. Ave — something she and many others do all the time.

“It was a random, terrible accident,” she said. “I feel badly for the woman and for the gentleman who did that.”

Bill Dolan also lives nearby — and frequently walks his dog along Mass. Ave. Dolan said he’s actually seen vehicles veer up onto the sidewalk, in an attempt to get around drivers making a turn.

“People are in a hurry,” he said. “Particularly in the morning, this is a very busy road. It’s a safe street but you gotta pay attention to what you’re doing.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

