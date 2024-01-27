Questions remain on what happened at Horning’s Hideout the day owner was killed

(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Over three weeks after the apparent homicide of Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Lt. Carl Horning on his family’s property, details about the investigation remain scant.

Carl Horning was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Jan. 2 at Horning’s Hideout, a property co-owned by both Carl Horning, 43, and his brother Robert, as well as their mother, Jane Horning, just after New Years Day. Horning’s Hideout is a popular festival and wedding venue about 15 minutes north of North Plains.

The day after the shooting, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported that Robert Horning, Carl’s older brother, was at the scene at the time of the shooting and was initially detained by authorities, but released several hours later. At that time, Robert Horning was considered a person of interest in the homicide.

Man who made ‘unprovoked’ attack on 2 elderly men sentenced to life in Oregon State Hospital

As of Jan. 26, no charges have been filed against Robert Horning in Carl Horning’s death.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson David Huey said no updates on the investigation were available, as of Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Meanwhile, playing out in Washington County Circuit Court are two lawsuits related to Horning’s Hideout: One over who would oversee the Horning matriarch, and her assets, and another on who will oversee Carl Horning’s estate after his death.

Read more at PortlandTribune.com

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.