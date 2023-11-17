Questions remain in investigation of Bergen County Prosecutor's Office member a week later

At the one-week mark since the state confirmed a criminal investigation into a member of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, authorities have yet to release any additional information.

Despite multiple inquiries by NorthJersey.com in the subsequent week, updates have been hard to come by.

The Attorney General's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability has yet to provide any additional information or clarification on the ongoing investigation. A spokesperson did not respond to a request for an update on Friday.

It's been a similar situation from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. A spokesperson has said multiple times no update is available, including on Friday.

The initial statement by the New Jersey Attorney General's Office on Nov. 10 only confirmed a criminal investigation into "the conduct of a sworn member of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office." It also noted the assistance by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, but has left questions about who is involved and the nature of the investigation.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bergen County Prosecutor's Office member investigation continues