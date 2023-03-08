Questions remain after three bodies found in Roxbury Township home

ROXBURY— One day after police found three bodies inside a Roxbury home, questions as to what happened still remain.

The bodies were found inside a single-story home on Justine Place in the township's Succasunna neighborhood.

On Wednesday, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said a press conference discussing the matter would be held in Morristown at 3:30 p.m.

Officials have not released the identities of the deceased, but in a Facebook post Wednesday morning, Roxbury Public Schools said a high school student died, though it did not say if it was related to the incident.

A neighbor left flowers on the front lawn of the Succasunna home in which three dead bodies were found.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of the loss of one of our high school students," the post said. "The high school administration and staff have coordinated supports and resources for students and staff who may need them."

Police knocked on doors in the area Tuesday to see if anyone heard anything unusual in the house the previous night, neighbors told the Daily Record Wednesday morning.

The family had lived in the house for about 20 years, neighbors said. They always decorated for holidays and had recently swapped out their Valentine’s Day decorations for St. Patrick’s Day ones.

Jackie Rich would occasionally see the family outside but did not know them well, nor did she hear anything out of the ordinary Monday. Like many neighbors, she was shocked to hear of the deaths occurring in such a small, close-knit community.

“It’s just so tragic,” she said. “You just never know. It breaks your heart — so sad.”

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Roxbury Township NJ: Questions remain into dead bodies found in home