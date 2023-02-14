Questions remain unanswered in Asha Degree case

Asha Degree

Each year, as couples across the nation celebrate Valentine’s Day, people in Cleveland County are reminded of a more somber reason to remember Feb. 14 – the disappearance of Shelby’s Sweetheart.

Twenty-three years ago, a 9-year-old Asha Degree vanished after leaving her Fallston home before dawn.

Investigators have periodically given updates to the public and continue to field tips as well as offer a $45,000 reward for information that leads to finding her.

Here is a timeline of events in Asha Degree’s disappearance

Feb. 14, 2000

2:30 a.m.: Asha’s father checks on her.

3:15 a.m.: Asha is seen walking on N.C. 18 toward Shelby by a truck driver.

6 a.m.: Asha is reported missing.

Feb. 23, 2000

The physical search for Asha is called off.

2001

Asha’s backpack is found buried along N.C. 18 in Burke County.

2014

Law enforcement believes they have a suspect, but it leads to another dead end.

2016

The FBI and Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office release information about a car that Asha may have gotten into on the night she disappeared. The vehicle is described as an early 1970s Lincoln Mark IV or a Ford Thunderbird, dark green, with rust around the wheel wells.

2017

In an effort to generate new leads, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, the State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina office of the FBI partners with the Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team out of the FBI’s main office in Washington.

In 2001, Asha’s backpack was found buried along N.C. 18 in Burke County.

2018

The Sheriff’s Office releases a video reviewing the Degree case and asks for information about new items of interest found by the FBI child abduction team, including the Dr. Seuss book “McElligot’s Pool” and a New Kids on the Block concert T-shirt.

2020

The FBI releases an updated photo of what Asha Degree may look like today.

Later in the year, Marcus Mellon, a prison inmate, wrote a letter to The Star to say that he knew how the child was killed and where to find her.

2021

Delayed by COVID restrictions, investigators interviewed Mellon and said his claims did not have merit.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-484-4788 or 704-672-6100.

