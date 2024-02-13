Questions remain after an upsetting incident at a Shorewood Catholic school and the vice principal’s unexplained departure

Families at St. Robert School in Shorewood were told last week that Assistant Principal Curtis Hart would no longer be part of the school's "family," according to an email from the school's principal that was shared with the Journal Sentinel.

Lucas Stangler, the school's principal, has not answered questions from the Journal Sentinel about why Hart left. Hart, reached by phone last week, told the Journal Sentinel he had "no comment" about his departure.

"There's nothing to say," Hart said, declining to answer questions about why he was leaving and whether he had been terminated.

Stangler's message to families went out on Monday, Feb. 5.

On the previous Thursday, Feb. 1, Stangler sent an email to parents, notifying them of "an incident in the lunchroom today that may have left your students feeling upset or even scared," according to an email shared with the Journal Sentinel. "I am aware of this incident and I can assure you I am taking it seriously," Stangler wrote.

Stangler told families he was working to thoroughly understand the situation, which he didn't explain.

"Given the nature of this situation, I cannot share many more details at this time," Stangler's message said.

Stangler and Hart did not answer questions from the Journal Sentinel about whether the incident was related to Hart's departure.

In an email to the Journal Sentinel, in response to questions about the incident and Hart, Stangler said he could not share details.

"While I am not able to provide details involving personnel matters I can assure our families that the situation was immediately addressed, the appropriate authorities have been notified, and personnel measures have been implemented," Stangler said.

Stangler did not answer additional questions from the Journal Sentinel about which authorities were notified.

Shorewood police told the Journal Sentinel they did not have a record of any reports from St. Robert since the incident.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Public Instruction said the department has not been notified of any "immoral conduct" incidents involving Hart, which includes behavior that endangers the health, safety, welfare or education of any student.

In Wisconsin, public and private school administrators are required by state law to notify the state Department of Public Instruction within 15 days if an employee is terminated based on immoral conduct or if an employee resigns and the administrator suspects the resignation is related to immoral conduct.

It's not clear whether the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, which oversees St. Robert and about 100 other schools in southeastern Wisconsin, was notified. Sandra Peterson, communications director, said the archdiocese's human resources department provides consultations to schools and is notified of any terminations, but also said she could not say whether Hart had been terminated because she can't comment on personnel issues.

Peterson said the archdiocese follows state law to notify the DPI about suspected immoral conduct by an educator. She said the archdiocese also requires all Catholic school employees and volunteers working with minors to go through its Safe Environment Education child abuse training, pass a background check and sign a Code of Ethical Standards.

