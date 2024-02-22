Have questions about how the RNC will affect you? A new city website answers them.

Do you have questions about how the Republican National Convention held in Milwaukee in July will affect your daily life?

A new City of Milwaukee website has answers to many of them, including new information like what the security zone will look like.

There are also details about whether city services will be affected, whether roads will be closed, if you can still go to businesses downtown, and how protests will be staged.

Here are some of the new answers the city website provides:

What will the security perimeter be like for the RNC in Milwaukee?

The security perimeter takes up a large part of downtown. It extends from Cherry Street to the north to West Clybourn Street on the south and from North Water Street on the east to North 9th Street on the west.

The U.S. Secret Service and City of Milwaukee on Wednesday released the area that is expected to experience increased security during this summer's Republican National Convention downtown.

The map is tentative, and information about street closures, parking restrictions and security checkpoints will be released later. Outside the security perimeter, parking will operate normally, the city says.

The U.S. Secret Service is contacting residents and businesses in the zone to develop a plan that minimizes the impact on them. There will also be a plan for mail deliveries and trash pickups in the security zone.

What will traffic be like during the RNC in Milwaukee?

A traffic plan will also be released that will detail road closures and parking rules.

The city website says that "an event of this size may cause disruptions to the city" but law enforcement "will make every effort to anticipate and minimize any disruptions while still creating a safe and secure environment for all."

Some roads could be temporarily closed to transport delegates to and from buildings and to accommodate planned protest routes.

Will the Hop streetcar and busses still run during the RNC in Milwaukee?

The Hop, Milwaukee's streetcar, will run a normal schedule from 5 a.m. to midnight and arrive every 15 minutes, the city says.

The city says to check the Milwaukee County Transit System website for information about whether bus routes will be changed.

Will Milwaukee city services be impacted during the RNC?

The city says there are no plans to reduce or limit services like police, fire, EMS, trash pickup and street work.

"Additional assistance from other public safety agencies will ensure that the rest of Milwaukee’s emergency response capabilities are maintained," the website says.

What's the plan for protests at the RNC in Milwaukee?

The city will have an organized speaker's platform "with ample space, audio equipment and a podium a short distance from Fiserv Forum." There will also be an organized parade route.

Those areas are "intentionally within sight and sound of the RNC," according to the website. Getting a permit will ensure a group isn't interrupted by another and that sufficient medical and public safety resources are on hand, the city says.

Any groups planning to protest will have to sign up through a website portal that will be released later. The city's Special Event Permits website has more information.

Can I still go out to eat at a restaurant during the RNC in Milwaukee?

The city expects restaurants to be open for regular business, but they'll probably be busier than normal to accommodate delegates, media, law enforcement and other visitors.

The website suggests calling ahead to see if you can make a reservation, as some restaurants could have special events booked during the RNC.

Many bars in Milwaukee, and in many surrounding counties, might serve alcohol and food until 4 a.m. during the RNC as part of a new state law.

Can I camp out for the RNC?

No. The city says no permits will be issued for camping, and anyone camping will be asked to relocate. Milwaukee also has a strict ban on open burning with "very few exceptions."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee's new RNC website has answers to questions about convention