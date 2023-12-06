Questions surround meals served at San Diego's Safe Sleeping site
A local advocate says someone staying at a City of San Diego Safe Sleeping site has been sending her photos of the provided meals.
A local advocate says someone staying at a City of San Diego Safe Sleeping site has been sending her photos of the provided meals.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein as they go behind the scenes and attempt to get to the bottom of the latest storylines around the NFL. The hosts start with the news that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets once again, and the hosts agree it's time we all stop talking about the Jets – they are who they are at this point in the season. Next, Fitz, Charles and Jori dive into the AFC playoff race, as the news of Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury makes the race for the first seed even more complicated. All agree that the Kansas City Chiefs' historic streak of home playoff games is especially important to maintain for them this season. Later, Charles has talked to scouts and people in NFL front offices on the projected top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and he breaks down what he's hearing as far as how the two prospects are seen by NFL organizations on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this week in a game that has huge implications for the NFC, and the trio break down the potential ramifications of the news that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has appendicitis. Charles and Jori give insight into Dak Prescott's upcoming contract negotiations, as he appears to hold all of the leverage.
Advocates for prison reform are calling the uptick a “war on women” that’s getting worse for certain groups over time.
There are clues for who will win NFL MVP this season.
The pass-rusher turned himself in to police last week and was released on bond.
Take it from more than 9,000 five-star Amazon reviewers — this thing rocks.
"I'm just there to support," the pop superstar told Time Magazine in her Person of the Year interview.
Ukrainian synthetic voice startup Respeecher is finding success despite not just bombs raining down on their city, but a wave of hype that has raised up sometimes controversial competitors. Respeecher is perhaps best known for being chosen to replicate James Earl Jones and his iconic Darth Vader voice for a Star Wars animated show, then later a younger Luke Skywalker for The Mandalorian. Unlike text-to-speech engines, Respeecher uses voice models to modify the speech of actors, who are doing their own best to recreate the voice or character in question.
Shop our holiday picks for the best gifts for travelers, frequent fliers and globetrotters, chosen by the experts at Engadget.
Hoonigan released Electrikhana Two, the last video starring Ken Block, which was shot in Mexico City and showcases a one-off electric Audi.
Half of London's black cab fleet is now made up of zero-emission vehicles.
X, formerly Twitter, is rolling out a new option to let users share their community posts with all followers. Users who want to broadcast a community post can check the "Also send to followers" option while posting in a community. When you post to a community, you can now also ‘share the post with your followers’.
A source sent me a photo of a peculiar notebook received by someone who attended Google's K&I Black Summit in August but only recently looked through the merchandise from the event. On the inside of the notebook, however, it reads verbatim, “I was just cotton the moment, but I came back to take your notes.” The notebook is funny because it’s one of those things that, if given to a crowd of any other race, the slogan inside would have meant relatively nothing.
iPhone 13 and 14 will support Qi2 wireless charging, courtesy of iOS 17.2 update.
The two-time Super Bowl champion adds a veteran presence and depth in a defensive backfield that lost All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga to a season-ending ACL tear.
Air out your auto with a cool wooden freshener from Drift, available in three invigorating scents: Amber, Grove and Teak.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 14 of the fantasy football season!
There are few things that hurt like a tough defeat in fantasy. Jorge Martin shares the pain from several late heartbreakers in Week 13.
Golf's governing bodies are about to roll out new rules that will shorten the length that golf balls can travel off the tee. Here's why.