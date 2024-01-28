Questions about new voting laws? An upcoming event has answers

ZEELAND — An upcoming event in Zeeland will go over changes to Michigan’s voting laws brought on by a 2022 constitutional amendment.

The League of Women Voters of the Holland Area and the Zeeland Area Action Committee are partnering to give voters a chance to learn more about recent election changes.

Michigan voters approved Proposal 2 during the November 2022 election, which amended the state constitution to mandate early voting opportunities, create a permanent mail voter list and several other changes.

The event will be from 7-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, at the Howard Miller Community Center, 14 S. Church St. in Zeeland. Representatives from the Holland chapter of the League of Women Voters will go over changes brought on by Proposal 2 and answer community questions.

There is limited space for the event and pre-registration is recommended. To register, contact admin@zeelandaac.com.

The Feb. 27 presidential primary will be the first election with mandated early voting, which was included in Proposal 2. For each election involving a state or federal position, nine days of in-person early voting are required.

In Ottawa County, all local jurisdictions are partnering with the county to offer four early voting sites. Each site will be open to any county resident.

Other measures included in the constitutional amendment include requiring military or overseas ballots to be counted if they are postmarked by election day, allowing voters to register to vote absentee in all elections with a single application, requiring state-funded absentee-ballot drop boxes and more.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

