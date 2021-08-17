Questor: 'We bought this stock at $4, the shares are now at $107 but they could go to $500'

Lisa Su - Steve Marcus/REUTERS

Moore’s law – which says computing power roughly doubles every 18 months – is named after Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel, so it’s perhaps appropriate that the company has been the law’s biggest beneficiary. Unfortunately Moore’s law is now looking shaky – and so too is Intel’s grip on the semiconductor industry.

Intel has long been famous for its microprocessors – the “brains” of a computer – and has long dominated that market in a two-horse race against the perennial also-ran, AMD.

But the established order is being shaken: Intel is losing ground and AMD is catching up – and while investors have noticed, they may have underestimated the extent of the upset.

“AMD used to be a charity case: customers gave it just enough business to keep it going so that Intel wouldn’t have a total monopoly,” says Ben Rogoff of the Polar Capital Technology investment trust. But he says the market has changed, partly as a result of the fraying of Moore’s law, and AMD has reacted more decisively than Intel.

“While Moore’s law applied, all Intel had to do was maintain its lead in manufacturing. As the bigger, more profitable company, it could always afford the best equipment for its factories,” says Rogoff. “But it’s getting harder to cram more transistors on to chips and Intel’s attempts to maintain the pace of improvement have led to production problems. Meanwhile AMD addressed the problem in a more radical way.”

Instead of trying to make incremental improvements to existing chips, it gave up on the idea of a single chip that did everything. Its alternative of a cluster of smaller chips or “chiplets”, which work together to achieve what a traditional microprocessor chip did on its own, is better suited to the post-Moore’s law world, Rogoff says.

“Not all parts of the chip need to be engineered to the same leading-edge standards – you can make some of the chiplets to a less demanding standard and concentrate your best manufacturing resources on the chips that need them. The result is better ‘yields’ – the proportion of viable chips in a particular batch – and lower power consumption,” he adds.

AMD’s other key change was to outsource its manufacturing to TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing), whose chip-making plants are among the world’s best.

“Both of these changes can be attributed to Lisa Su, the chief executive appointed by AMD in 2014,” Rogoff says. “Over the previous five years or so, the company had barely made a profit and investors didn’t believe anything could change, so we were able to buy the shares a year or so later for about $4.”

They now trade at about $107 but the fund manager said there was scope for much bigger gains – conceivably, in the most bullish case, of a further quintupling in the share price.

“The real money in microprocessors is made in the server market,” he says. “The operators of big data centres, the Googles and Amazons, aren’t swayed by Intel’s name, they will just buy the best chips, and they are especially keen to keep power consumption down. AMD currently has just 9.5pc of the server market; it had a mere 1pc a few years ago and most analysts can’t really bring themselves to imagine it getting beyond 25pc.

“But if it can maintain its technological lead there’s no reason why it can’t get to 50pc. Should server companies want its chips that much, AMD will also gain the pricing power it has historically lacked: Intel always had it. Pricing power would bring higher margins.”

The “ultra-bull case” of half the server market would mean sales of about $25bn a year. If we assume that it can make the same gross margins as Nvidia, another chip maker that has pricing power, of 60pc or so, AMD would make profits of about $10 a share. The shares trade at about 10 times that sum today whereas Nvidia’s earnings multiple is about 50.

That is, as we said, an extreme case. But it’s far from impossible and shows the scope for share price gains even with less optimistic predictions of future sales and margins. “We think AMD can gain market share for years yet,” Rogoff says. “It’s a mistake to think you’ve missed the opportunity here.”

Questor says: buy

Ticker: Nasdaq: AMD

Share price at close: $107.56

