Queue at Medyka-Shehyni crossing longer than at blocked checkpoints – Ukrainian border guards

The queue of vehicles at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint, which the Polish farmers have stopped blocking, is longer than at the three blocked checkpoints.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service (SBGS), during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The blockade is ongoing. There are three areas: Yahodyn, Rava-Ruska and Krakivets checkpoints. Shehyni has recently been unblocked, and the intensity remains there. Naturally, we also see a queue in front of the Shehyni checkpoint. (...) As of this morning, 1,000 lorries were queuing at Shehyni. And about 800 vehicles are opposite the crossing points that are still blocked."

Background:

On 6 January, Czesław Siekierski, Poland’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, and representatives of the Oszukana Wieś (Deceived Village) movement signed an agreement to end the blocking of the border crossing point with Ukraine at Medyka.

On the evening of 6 January, the Poles ceased blocking the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing point.

Support UP or become our patron!