Queues for bottled water as thousands lose supply

Bottled water stations have been set up while supplies are down

Thousands of people have had their water supply cut off due to technical issues at a treatment works.

Thames Water apologised to those in Godalming, Surrey, who were affected and said it was investigating what had happened.

Long queues built up for a bottled water station set up in Godalming Crown Court car park after people lost supply on Saturday afternoon.

MP Jeremy Hunt posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he was very concerned about the supply issues and speaking with the CEO of Thames Water.

People said they were not happy about using plastic bottles

Residents in the nearby villages Milford, Witley and Bramley also reported outages.

Supermarkets said people were panic buying bottled water and Waitrose in Godalming said it was sold out.

As traffic in the town built up, Waverley Borough Council leader Paul Follows urged people who did not need to go out and get bottled water to avoid doing so.

"Try and carpool so there is not excessive traffic," he advised.

Thames Water said it was doing everything possible to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

BBC reporter Julia Abbott said her husband queued for water for about an hour and was only given enough for one household, despite requesting water for elderly neighbours.

Bottled water is being used up quickly

Ian Boardman, who was queuing for water, said he had not been given any information about when his supply would be back and would rather not be "saddled" with plastic bottles if it was going to return shortly.

He said: "I don't really want a load of plastic going into my recycling bin."

Susan Carlin, also in the queue, said she noticed her water stopped about 16:45 GMT on Saturday evening.

"I noticed I couldn't flush the loo then my daughter said there wasn't anything coming out of the kitchen taps," she said.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.