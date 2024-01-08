Queues at Ukraine-Poland border continue despite blockade lifting at one checkpoint

Polish protestors have lifted their blockade of the Ukraine-Poland Medyka–Shehyni border checkpoint, but blockades at three other checkpoints continue, Ukrainian State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andriy Demchenko said in a comment to Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform on Jan. 8.

"The blockade at the Hrebenne–Rava-Ruska, Korczowa–Krakovets, and Dorohusk–Yahodyn checkpoints continues,” Demchenko said.

“Based on information from Polish border guards, as of this morning, 1,350 trucks are in line at these three directions toward Ukraine."

Approximately 2,000 trucks are still queued on both sides of the border in total, he said. Despite the unblocking of the Medyka–Shehyni checkpoint 550 trucks are still waiting to cross as of the morning of Jan. 8.

A queue also remains on the Ukraine-Slovak border, in the direction of the Uzhhorod checkpoint, where 400 trucks were waiting to pass as of the morning of Jan. 8

Polish freight carriers initiated strikes at the Ukrainian border on Nov. 6, blocking three border crossings for freight transport: Korczowa–Krakovets, Hrebenne–Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk–Yahodyn. The blockade of the latter was extended on Nov. 22 until Feb. 1, 2024.

The European Commission stated on Nov. 16 that they might initiate punitive procedures against Poland if the issue of blocking border crossings with Ukraine is not resolved.

Truck movement was also blocked in Nov. 23 on the road in Poland leading to the Medyka border crossing, adjacent to the Ukrainian Shehyni crossing.

Polish farmers joined the blockade of the Polish-Ukrainian border on Dec. 20.

Polish farmers paused their blockade of the Medyka–Shehyni border crossing on Dec. 24, allowing truck traffic resumed for a short time.

Following the reopening of the Medyka–Shehyni crossing, Polish freight carriers announced plans to reinforce blockades at three other Ukrainian–Polish border checkpoints on Christmas.

Polish farmers resumed the blockade at the Medyka–Shehyni crossing on Jan. 4. This time, their protests is expected to last until Feb. 3.

