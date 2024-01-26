Quick-acting paramedics rush to save life with blood transfusion

TechCrunch

The company also has a new welcome offer for subscribers, saving them $8 on their first Klarna Plus purchase. “Our research indicates that dedicated Klarna users are looking for an enhanced shopping experience through a subscription model,” said David Sandstrom, chief marketing officer, in a statement. “Klarna Plus addresses this demand, allowing us to deepen our engagement with 37 million loyal U.S. consumers, while also further diversifying a portfolio of payment and shopping solutions.”