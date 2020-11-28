A Quick Analysis On Fevertree Drinks' (LON:FEVR) CEO Salary

The CEO of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) is Tim Warrillow, and this article examines the executive's compensation against the backdrop of overall company performance. This analysis will also evaluate the appropriateness of CEO compensation when taking into account the earnings and shareholder returns of the company.

How Does Total Compensation For Tim Warrillow Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Fevertree Drinks Plc has a market capitalization of UK£2.7b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of UK£2.9m for the year to December 2019. We note that's a decrease of 29% compared to last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£386k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from UK£1.5b to UK£4.8b, the reported median CEO total compensation was UK£2.3m. So it looks like Fevertree Drinks compensates Tim Warrillow in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Tim Warrillow directly owns UK£126m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2019 2018 Proportion (2019) Salary UK£386k UK£368k 13% Other UK£2.5m UK£3.7m 87% Total Compensation UK£2.9m UK£4.1m 100%

On an industry level, around 46% of total compensation represents salary and 54% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Fevertree Drinks allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Fevertree Drinks Plc's Growth Numbers

Fevertree Drinks Plc has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 8.1% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 1.3%.

We generally like to see a little revenue growth, but the modest EPSgrowth gives us some relief. These two metrics are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Fevertree Drinks Plc Been A Good Investment?

Fevertree Drinks Plc has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 20% over three years. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

As we noted earlier, Fevertree Drinks pays its CEO in line with similar-sized companies belonging to the same industry. But the company has failed to produce substantial growth in either EPS or total shareholder return. Considering the steady performance, it's tough to call out CEO compensation as too high, but shareholders might want to see more robust growth metrics before agreeing to a future raise.

