A Quick Analysis On Skychain Technologies' (CVE:SCT) CEO Salary

Bill Zhang became the CEO of Skychain Technologies Inc. (CVE:SCT) in 2018, and we think it's a good time to look at the executive's compensation against the backdrop of overall company performance. This analysis will also evaluate the appropriateness of CEO compensation when taking into account the earnings and shareholder returns of the company.

See our latest analysis for Skychain Technologies

Comparing Skychain Technologies Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Skychain Technologies Inc. has a market capitalization of CA$4.7m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth CA$72k over the year to March 2020. We note that's an increase of 41% above last year. Notably, the salary of CA$72k is the entirety of the CEO compensation.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below CA$262m, reported a median total CEO compensation of CA$491k. That is to say, Bill Zhang is paid under the industry median.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary CA$72k CA$51k 100% Other - - - Total Compensation CA$72k CA$51k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 21% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 79% is other remuneration. Speaking on a company level, Skychain Technologies prefers to tread along a traditional path, disbursing all compensation through a salary. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Skychain Technologies Inc.'s Growth

Skychain Technologies Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by 68% a year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 121% over the last year.

The reduction in EPS, over three years, is arguably concerning. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Story continues

Has Skychain Technologies Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 20% for the shareholders, Skychain Technologies Inc. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

Skychain Technologies pays CEO compensation exclusively through a salary, with non-salary compensation completely ignored. As we touched on above, Skychain Technologies Inc. is currently paying its CEO below the median pay for CEOs of companies belonging to the same industry and with similar market capitalizations. But shareholder returns and EPS growth over the past three years are negative, which is cause for concern. In contrast, revenues have increased more recently. Although it's fair to say CEO compensation is modest, shareholders might want to see healthier investor returns before thinking Bill deserves a raise.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We did our research and identified 5 warning signs (and 4 which are concerning) in Skychain Technologies we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.