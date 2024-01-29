Quick answers to your questions about daylight saving time 2024. When and why?

Ready or not, we'll be springing forward and — no pun intended — that time is coming up fast.

When daylight saving time arrives, we'll move our clocks ahead one hour, losing an hour of sleep, much to the dismay of residents of several states, Florida included, who want the twice-yearly practice of changing time to stop.

We know your time is valuable, so we've rounded up what you need to know with quick answers to your questions.

When does daylight saving time start in 2024?

Move your clocks ahead one hour at 2 a.m. March 10, 2024.

How does going to DST change daylight hours?

Sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour later on March 10 than it was on March 9. So it'll be darker when you get up — and as kids head to school — but lighter longer after you get off work.

When does daylight saving time end in 2024?

You'll move your clocks back an hour at 2 a.m. Nov. 3, 2024.

How does ending DST change daylight hours?

Sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour earlier on Nov. 3, 2024, than they were on Nov. 2. There will be more light in the morning but it'll be darker as you get off work.

Didn't Florida vote against changing time?

Yes, the Sunshine Protection Act passed the Florida Legislature in 2021, but stopping daylight saving time has to be approved by Congress and signed into law by the president. That has not happened, despite repeated bills from several states to stop the time changes.

What are the top reasons for and against daylight saving time?

According to ProCon.org, here are the top reasons for keeping daylight saving time.

Pro : Longer daylight hours promote safety.

Con: Changing sleep patterns affects your health.

Arizona and Hawaii don't change time. Why not?

Arizona hasn’t observed Daylight Saving Time since 1968, when the state legislature opted out of 1966’s Uniform Time Act.

Hawaii abandoned the Uniform Time Act in 1967.

Both states said they have plenty of daylight hours.

Arizona and DST: Why Arizona doesn't observe daylight-saving time

Which is correct, daylight savings or daylight saving?

It's daylight saving time, with no capital letters.

How can you remember whether to move the clock forward or back?

Use this handy phrase to help you remember: Spring forward and fall back.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Daylight savings 2024: when to change, why we change, Florida vote