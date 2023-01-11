Quick arrest of Cleveland man trying to abduct women

Jan. 11—PAINESVILLE — The Painesville Police Department is looking for anyone who may have witnessed an assault and an abduction just before 2 p.m. Monday on Richmond Street.

That's when police responded to a report of a fight at 95 Richmond St., Painesville.

When police arrived, they discovered a female who was assaulted inside her vehicle by a Black male suspect unknown to her.

The suspect then left the first victim and approached a second female walking at the intersection of East Jackson and Richmond street. The suspect grabbed the second victim and forced her across the street against her will.

Several bystanders and witnesses to the event intervened, hollered at the suspect and he let go of the female and started walking away, police said.

Responding officers arrested Paul A. Wyatt, 29, of Cleveland and transported him to the Lake County Jail, where he was held without bond and charged with kidnapping, a first-degree felony. Wyatt was arraigned Tuesday, receiving no bond and a no-contact order with the victims.

The investigation in ongoing and anyone with additional information or who witnessed the incident is asked to please contact the Painesville Police Department at 440-392-5839.