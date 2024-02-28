A quick cold snap before the weekend warmup

TechCrunch

For those longing for those old days, a startup called Lapse has been giving smartphone users an alternative -- you take pictures that you have to wait to see "developed," with no chance of editing and retaking, before sharing them with a select group of friends if you choose. Lapse has been been gaining some traction in the market -- claiming millions of users, 100 million photos captured each month and a coveted, consistent top-10 ranking in the U.S. app store for photographic apps. Lapse's plans include more behind-the-scenes treatment of the "unedited" photos, adding more features around the photo experience and an eventual move into video.