A quick finger-prick blood test can determine whether you've ever had the coronavirus. It could be widely available within weeks.

A lab technician works on an antibody test for the MERS coronavirus in South Korea on March 11.

Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

Experts are racing to develop tests that can identify who has recovered from COVID-19 and may be immune. These serological tests search for coronavirus antibodies in the blood.

Such tests provide quicker results and are easier to produce than the diagnostic tests that help doctors identify positive cases.

A serological test that provides results within 15 minutes after a finger prick will be available within weeks in the US. It could help get immune Americans back to work and school.

Blood from recovered people could also be used to treat critically ill coronavirus patients.

It's easy to wonder whether the illness you had a few weeks ago was the coronavirus, though you might not have realized it at the time.

A new serological test could provide some clarity.

The test uses a few drops of your blood to determine whether you have antibodies for the coronavirus. If so, that means you got the virus and recovered from it (even if you never received a positive diagnosis).

Having identifiable coronavirus antibodies in your bloodstream also means you've probably built up immunity. In an interview last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he was confident that recovered coronavirus patients would be immune.

Fauci said he'd be "willing to bet anything that people who recover are really protected against reinfection."

That's why identifying people who had the virus and recovered is imperative in the fight against the outbreak — those people could return to work or school safely while others remain isolated.

"Ultimately, this might help us figure out who can get the country back to normal," Florian Krammer, a professor in vaccinology at Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine, told Reuters. "People who are immune could be the first people to go back to normal life and start everything up again."

Coronavirus antibody tests are already widely in use in China and South Korea. In the US, many are in the works from various university labs and private companies. On Tuesday, the US Food and Drug Administration granted an Emergency Use Authorization for an antibody test from the medical company Bodysphere Inc.

According to a press release, millions of the "two-minute testing kits" could be in hospitals within weeks.

How the blood tests work

Antibody tests are different from the typical diagnostic tests used to determine whether someone has COVID-19. The latter involves taking samples of mucus and saliva and running a test in a lab to see if those samples contain the coronavirus' genomic sequence. That tells doctors whether the patient has an active infection, and the test results can take 24 to 48 hours.

A serological test, on the other hand, can tell whether a person has coronavirus antibodies in 10 to 15 minutes. The tests surface letter bands to indicate the results, similar to the way home pregnancy tests work.

"They either detect human antibodies in blood using an antigen designed to be similar to a feature of the virus," Charles Cairns, the dean of the Drexel University College of Medicine, told Science News. "Or conversely, the test detects the virus in blood using a [human-made] antibody designed to trap the virus."

An OraQuick Advance Rapid HIV-1/2 Antibody test kit on July 3, 2012. More

Mike Segar/Reuters

An at-home kit would include a needle to prick your finger with, a 3-inch mixing stick, and a test solution, according to David Ho, the CEO of the Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center.

Antibody blood tests have been used for about two decades in other disease-tracking initiatives, including for HIV in rural Africa, Ho said in a video call sponsored by the group Committee of 100. The kits cost $1 to $6 each, he added, depending on the volume purchased.

Identifying who's immune to the coronavirus could help get people back to work sooner