Quick flight to local airport turns into all-day travel nightmare

Airline passengers spent hours over the holidays in the air and then on a bus just to end up where they started in what was supposed to be a quick flight.

Hannah Herzig describes her Christmas vacation to Florida’s Gulf Coast relaxing.

However, her journey back to Harrisburg was not carefree.

“We were supposed to be on the plane for about an hour-and-20-minute flight,” Herzig said. “And then it ended up being over seven hours.”

Herzig’s flight from St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport to Concord-Padgett Regional Airport was set to leave around noon on Dec. 26.

The flight tracker app, FlightAware, shows it circled Concord before it was diverted to Nashville.

The flight took off from Nashville International Airport about an hour later, eventually circling Concord again.

Allegiant Air said severe weather was affecting the airspace around several airports, so the pilot had to land the plane after 7:30 p.m. at Sanford International Airport near Orlando.

The passengers had to take a bus back to St. Pete-Clearwater where they started their day more than 10 hours prior.

“Everyone was just kind of like, very frustrated,” Herzig said. “And I almost started crying to be honest, because I was just so exhausted.”

Herzig said she managed to get onboard a flight to Concord-Regional the next day.

A rep for Allegiant said the situation was out of Allegiant’s control and every decision was made to keep passengers safe.

The airline said all passengers were offered a travel credit refund or were rebooked on another flight.

Herzig said she took the refund. However, she had to pay hundreds out of pocket for a new flight home.

“I feel like I didn’t get compensated enough for what I had gone through for that,” she said.

After spending more than seven hours on a plane, Herzig has advice for travelers.

“Just be prepared for any situation like that,” Herzig said. “Always have chargers and snacks and stuff, because it was a long day.”

What are your rights for canceled or delayed flights?

Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke wants you to know you’re always entitled to a refund if your flight is canceled no matter the cause.

USDOT: Airline Cancellation and Delay Dashboard

There’s not much you can do when your flight is delayed by weather.

VIDEO: What are your rights for canceled or delayed flights?