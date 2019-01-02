Quick-hitting snow to bring slippery travel Thursday morning in northeastern US

Snow will spread from the Great Lakes into New England through Thursday, bringing the first wintry conditions of 2019.

A wave of snow will develop over Michigan late on Wednesday, bringing flakes to much of the state. The northern half of the state, including cities like Grand Rapids, Saginaw and Traverse City, will get the highest accumulations of snow in Michigan, as snow continues through early Thursday morning.

Precipitation will spread across southern Ontario and into the northeastern United States Wednesday night and early Thursday.

As the wave moves eastward, near-normal cold will hold over New England, allowing the precipitation to continue to fall as snow. Mostly light accumulations of snow are expected, with a coating to an inch or two of snow for most regions in New York and southern New England.



"Although heavy snow is not expected, there can be enough accumulation from northern Michigan through northern New York and New England to cause some slippery road conditions," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Steve Travis.

The heaviest snow will be confined to the Adirondacks of New York, as well as northern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, where several inches of snow are likely.

The timing of the snow will cause slick road conditions just ahead of the Thursday morning commute.

Some snow could accumulate on highways, including parts of I-90, I-81, I-87 and I-91, in addition to untreated sidewalks and secondary roadways.

Farther south, temperatures will be just high enough to allow a wintry mix to occur.

The Hudson Valley through southern New England to Providence and Boston could see a brief burst of snow or wintry mix.

"There can also be some freezing rain or drizzle, in the higher elevations of Pennsylvania and northeastern Ohio that can lead to slick roads," Travis added.

The highest peaks of West Virginia could also get some freezing drizzle and wet snowflakes.



For most areas, precipitation will come to an end by Thursday afternoon. This combined with increasing temperatures should bring an end to most slippery spots.

Milder air will follow this storm. Temperatures will rise across much of the Great Lakes and Northeast by Friday and into the weekend. More wet weather is expected for the weekend, as a storm bringing heavy rain in the South moves northward.

