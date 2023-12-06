Quick-moving system keeps flurry threat Wednesday
Quick-moving system keeps flurry threat Wednesday
Quick-moving system keeps flurry threat Wednesday
Can some people's immune systems have a unique ability to fight off the flu virus? Here's what experts say.
Since early October, Islamic State and Iran-backed militias have launched drone attacks against American forces in Iraq and Syria.Palmer Luckey, whose startup has developed a new weapon to counter these threats, says he can help.
We also found noise-cancelling headphones for over 70% off and a Henckels knife set for just $140 (was $657).
If you’ve added flashy rims or other modifications to your car, you’ll need special insurance for those aftermarket parts.
'Saved my tires': Almost 45,000 fans rely on this gauge to get the proper pressure.
Elon Musk is moving forward with his plans to turn the company formerly known as Twitter, now called X, into an "everything app" that includes its own payments system. The company in late November was granted three additional money transmitter licenses in the U.S. states of South Dakota (on November 27), Kansas (on November 28) and Wyoming (on November 30), bringing the total number of states where the company is allowed to engage in money transfers to 12. The other states where the company had previously been granted a money transmitter license include Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.
Some of his 2024 campaign promises would raise costs and add to hardship for voters. What's he thinking?
A quick mini sheet mask that actually works? Skincare TikTok does it again. The post Here’s where to find the TikTok-viral K-beauty toner pads: They’re like a ‘quick mini sheet mask’ appeared first on In The Know.
It's win or go home for many fantasy managers this week. Jennifer Eakins is here to help you make some drops to chase points on the waiver wire.
Leaders of major US banks will try to assure Washington on Wednesday that the sector has stabilized since the regional banking crisis.
The bestseller contains a magical mix of ingredients that promises to help stimulate collagen production.
On their way to building fully autonomous vehicles, self-driving car makers are facing a tall task: training their AIs to be able to respond reliably to any and all scenarios that a car, truck or bus might encounter as well as, or hopefully better, than a human would. Foretellix, which builds verification and validation solutions to test the full range of driver assistance and autonomous systems that are coming out on the market, has raised $42 million to close out its Series C at $85 million. The round includes financial investors alongside strategic backers from the automotive and chip industries, a signal of who is already doing business with Foretellix, as well as the longer business trajectory for the startup.
Automakers and technology companies are building ever-more sophisticated digital platforms into the future generations of cars and other vehicles. Today, a startup that's built a system to make it easy to connect that software and hardware to wireless networks has picked up a major round of funding. Cubic Telecom, which provides a software-based networking solution for vehicles (and other devices) to link up with mobile networks in whichever country they happen to be, has picked up €473 million ($513 million at today's rates) from SoftBank Corp. SoftBank is taking a 51% stake in the Dublin-based startup, valuing it at just over $1 billion (€927 million).
San Francisco devised an unconventional game plan to contain Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' ground game, and it worked to perfection.
2024 Fiat 500e electric car will come to the U.S. early next year practically unchanged from the European model.
Cruise keeps getting kicked while it's down. The General Motors-owned robotaxi company may face fines and sanctions after failing to disclose details of an October 2 incident -- specifically that one of its vehicles dragged a pedestrian 20 feet, according to a ruling from a California agency. The regulatory action comes as Cruise struggles to rebuild public trust and keep operations running after losing its permits to operate in California for allegedly withholding crucial information from regulators about a crash in San Francisco.
The new generative video technique was developed by researchers at Alibaba Group's Institute for Intelligent Computing. And the poses that are best represented are those closest to the original; if the person turns around, for instance, the model struggles to keep up.
On the heels of a 2023 NLCS appearance and a trip to the World Series in 2022, Rob Thomson received an extra year on his deal.
Here are the expected updates in the 2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 and EQG, including suspension, powertrain, plus a 'G turn' feature in the EV.
Snag the fluff-lined coat adored by more than 24,000 five-star shoppers while it's on sale.