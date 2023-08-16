Quick response by NYPD cops nabs gunman who wounded victim in busy Queens shopping district

A gunman fired off four rounds Wednesday morning in a busy Queens commercial district, striking his victim twice before being nabbed by responding police officers moments later, according to the NYPD.

The 55-year-old target of the gunshot was struck in the left shoulder and right side of his chest around 11 a.m. on Sutphin Blvd. and Jamaica Ave. after an unknown dispute, cops said.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

The responding officers, who were assigned to a unit that patrols the Jamaica Business Improvement District, heard the call on their radios at 11:09 a.m. and quickly ran from their posts to the scene of the shooting several blocks away.

Pedestrians helped the officers out by directing them to the wounded man and the gunman.

Officer Johniel March caught a glimpse of the gunman tucking his 9-mm. semiautomatic handgun back into his waistband.

He and several other officers surrounded the suspect and forced him to the ground after ordering him to toss away his weapon, police said.

Bystanders on the busy corridor pointed out the victim to March and the other officers and the group began giving him first aid.

Officers Robert Hallock and Christopher Clinco arrived in a squad car and started rendering first aid to an arterial wound to the victim’s left arm in the shoulder area.

“That was bleeding substantially,” Hallock said in an interview with the Daily News. “I quickly took the tourniquet out of my pocket and applied it to his arm. That slowed the bleeding greatly. We also took his shirt which was there at the scene and applied it to the actual wounds.”

An ambulance took the man to the hospital.

The two stray rounds did not appear to have hit any of the pedestrians or motorists in the area at the time of the shooting.

“It was a very crowded street and I want to point out, this gentleman had just shot somebody and when they approached him, he still had the gun,” the commanding officer of the unit, Lt. John McGivney, said, lauding his men for their response.

“They were able to put this gentleman into custody, recover a loaded firearm, and with no injuries anyone suffered at the hands of the police. It was just absolutely great work.”