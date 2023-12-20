A quick-thinking teen saved a woman from the Boynton Beach Inlet. He’s being rewarded.

Jakob Thompson did not anticipate saving a life the day he went to the Boynton Beach Inlet with his girlfriend. He also did not anticipate winning a Good Samaritan scholarship for his valor on Wednesday afternoon.

On Nov. 30, the 17-year-old jumped into the inlet with no hesitation to help a woman who was struggling against the rough waters.

“I wasn’t sure if she was dead or drowning or what the situation was,” Thompson recalled.

Once in the water, Thompson said the woman tried to swim toward him, but exhaustion made it so she couldn’t, so Thompson took her to land, where two other men helped lift her out of the water.

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue stepped in after that, and the woman walked away OK after the emergency. But if Thompson had not intervened, she may have been in much worse shape, said Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Lt. Tyler Hoffman, who leads the dive team.

“As soon as her body fatigues enough where she can’t keep her head above water, she would have drowned,” he said. “The percentage of us finding her quick enough for a positive outcome decreases to almost zero.”

Conditions in the inlet can become dangerous very quickly, Hoffman said, with high winds and fast winds, which, if mixed with an incoming or outgoing tide, could make it difficult for any one to swim through.

“It was an outgoing tide, and she was getting sucked out to the ocean,” he said.

To honor his swift action, Boynton Beach Fire Rescue surprised Thompson and his family Wednesday afternoon. The department offered them a tour of the department’s facility, but really, it was a way to bring them in and announce the scholarship as a gift.

Thompson was given the Aden Perry Good Samaritan and Scholarship Fund, established by Sarah Perry, who lost her son last year. He was also 17.

Aden Perry died after jumping into a lake in Sunrise trying to save a driver who’d crashed into the water. Neither survived.

Since his death, Sarah Perry said more than 100 scholarships have been given out.

Thompson had expressed a desire to become a firefighter himself, and the scholarship will fund a path to do so at Palm Beach State College. The dollar amount was not announced.

“Without hesitation you put your life in jeopardy to answer a call for help, and because you did that, you made an impact,” Perry said to Thompson. “You changed the life of the lady in the water, and you changed the life of many of her family and the people who saw your story because of you. She is alive because of you.”

Thompson, a senior at Santaluces High School, humbly accepted the gift, saying he was at a loss for words.

He’d been worried about his path after high school because of the costs, he said.

“Actions have benefits, and putting my life out there to help somebody else kind of came with a reward,” he said. “I was never looking for one.”