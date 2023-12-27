Need a quick trip? Here are 5 places near Evansville that could offer a weekend away

EVANSVILLE – It can be tough to squeeze in a vacation this time of year, but there's a plethora of places to go within a reasonable driving distance of the Evansville area. That means you can get away without being too far gone.

Whether it's a day trip or a weekend adventure, there are plenty of places five hours away or less that offer a little bit of everything for any traveler. Here's a list of five cities to visit this winter season.

Chicago

Distance: 290 miles

Travel time: Five hours, give or take time for stops

Once you get there: You can start your day walking down the Chicago Riverwalk, take a 90-minute architecture river cruise, look at the downtown skyline, kayak down the river, or look at public art throughout the city. When baseball season is here, check out historic Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs and the second-oldest active ballpark in the country. (Evansville's Bosse Field, by the way, is the third-oldest.)

Take a shopping break on the Magnificent Mile, the 13-block stretch of Michigan Avenue that is home to hundreds of luxury and department stores, the Museum of Contemporary Art, or the observation deck 360 Chicago.

Some other things to do: Willis Tower, Shedd Aquarium, Chicago History Museum, Navy Pier, Art Institute of Chicago, and taste Chicago deep-dish pizza.

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Distance: 280 miles

Travel time: Four hours, assuming traffic in Nashville isn't a nightmare

Once you get there: Known as the "Scenic City," Chattanooga is the place to be if you want to be surrounded by nature and still enjoy city life.

You can start your day at Tennessee Aquarium. If you still have the water bug, jump onto the Chattanooga Riverboat Co. Southern Belle and explore the city from the Tennessee River. After shopping at some of the local vendors and tasting local whiskey or wine, travel outside the city limits to climb Lookout Mountain or try some of the hiking trails nearby. After all that work, food is essential, so try local restaurants like Big River Grille or Taco Mamacita.

Other things to do: Ruby Falls, Rock City, Raccoon Mountain Caverns, hit a whiskey tasting and check out Lookout Mountain.

Memphis, Tennessee

Aerial view of downtown Memphis on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Distance: 290 miles

Travel time: Four hours, 30 minutes.

Once you get there: The largest city in Tennessee has a little bit of everything.

You can eat at restaurants made famous by Food Network shows, such as the original Gus's Fried Chicken, BB Kings, and the plethora of barbecue joints that dot the city. Connect with local civil rights history by visiting the Lorraine Motel, where Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated; the National Civil Rights Museum; or the Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum.

For music, you could hit Beale Street, visit Sun Studio, or the Memphis Rock N' Soul Museum. When you need a break from the blues and barbeque, travel about 15 minutes outside of downtown to Graceland where you can see Elvis Presley's home and museum.

Other things to do: Stax Museum, Memphis Zoo and Peabody Hotel.

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Distance: 370 miles

Travel time: Six hours, depending on the traffic in Nashville.

Once you get there: Opposite of Memphis, Gatlinburg is another beautiful, scenic city.

This resort town is the access point to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and allows any hikers or travelers to enjoy scenic views. For those looking to do scenic drives, check out Cataloochee Valley. If you're downtown, some of the best lookout points are the Space Needle, Gatlinburg Skylift, or the Clingman's Dome, which offers some of the best views from the hiking trails. Stop back downtown to try some of the local breweries or get pizza at Ski Mountain Pizza and barbecue at Smith & Son Corner Kitchen.

Other things to do: Baskins Creek Trail, Anakeesta, Greenbrier, Newfound Gap Road Roaring and Fork Motor Nature Trail.

Gahanna, Ohio

Distance: 335 miles

Travel time: Five hours, but you may have to battle some congestion in Cincinnati.

Once you get there: Gahanna is a place for anyone who would like to get a little nutty with Indiana's neighbor.

Located in a suburb 20 minutes outside of the state's capital of Columbus, Gahanna gives you the ability to double dip in locations. Try out the Buckeye Candy Company or one of the local brewing companies to sample some locally crafted beer. Visit the Columbus Museum of Art, Gahanna Sanctuary Bell Tower, or the Gahanna Historical Society Settlement to see some local museums.

Things to Do: Columbus Museum of Art, Gahanna Sanctuary Bell Tower, Gahanna Historical Society Settlement, Glow Putt.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: What are some cool, quick trips a short drive from Evansville, Indiana?