Quicken Deluxe on sale for 50% off at Best Buy

So, you’ve done your taxes and now you’ve got budgeting on your mind. If you got a big refund and you don’t know the best use for it or you ended up owing more than you planned, it doesn’t hurt to invest in a budgeting tool.

Quicken Deluxe helps you create a customized budget and manage your money, and today you can snag it for just $24.99 at Best Buy. Quicken’s official site has the software listed for 40% off, but Best Buy has a better deal at 50% off.

SEE ALSO: 10 of the best personal finance apps for clueless millennials

With Quicken Deluxe you’re able to import your checking and credit card bank transactions safely and automatically, making it easy to see where your money is going. Transactions are automatically categorized to make budgeting simpler. Import your loan, investment, and retirement accounts for an even fuller picture of your money situation — plus, Quicken even shows you how to pay off loans faster and save money by tracking principal and interest payments.

Manage your money anywhere as you can access Quicken on desktop and mobile, allowing you to keep your finances continually up to date. In addition to tracking your money, Quicken Deluxe also has Bill Pay, granting you access to pay and manage your monthly bills.

Save 50% on a one-year subscription to the Quicken Deluxe 2019 service at Best Buy. Choose from digital download or Mac and Windows DVD download — both $24.99.















One-year subscription to Quicken Deluxe 2019: 50% off

See Details





