From the 24 Hours of Le Mans to drag strips, fast Fords have long been far from the action. We've combed through our archives, sifting through the blazingly quick concept and racing cars we've tested over the years to find the quickest-ever production Ford models. Ranked from slowest to quickest, every one of these fleet Fords reaches 60 mph in 4.5 seconds or less; as in all of our quickest car roundups, quarter-mile results will serve as tiebreakers for any identical zero-to-60-mph times. Unsurprisingly, Mustangs dominate the rankings, so we've taken the quickest representative of a particular model or generation and discounted repeat accelerators.

