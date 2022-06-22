Quickly growing wildfire burns near California neighborhoods

Refinery29

As a single woman in New York City, let me tell you: Dating is like wandering into a cesspool of molten garbage. And the Rat Kings in this city right now… I’m doing pretty much anything and everything to find love — spells, jewelry, crystals — anything but actually going outside of my house to meet someone or ever opening a dating app. Because doing nothing yet feeling like I’m out of options is a part of my brand, when a TikTok video told me that four dots of white eyeliner would make someone f