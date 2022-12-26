Zelenskyy promises rapid implementation of agreements reached in US

133
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, promises not to waste time and quickly implement everything that was agreed upon during his visit to the United States of America.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "Today I held an extended meeting on the results of my visit to the USA and the implementation of the agreements. We will not waste time. We will quickly implement everything that was agreed upon in Washington. As much as possible."

Background: On 21 December, Zelenskyy made his first visit abroad since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine. The president of Ukraine flew to the United States, where his American counterpart Joe Biden promised Ukraine a compelling Patriot air defence system and other military aid worth billions of dollars.

The US government has even made a special plan to get the Patriot missile battery ready to be operational in the country in less than six months. Usually, the training takes up to a year.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's Lavrov: Either Ukraine fulfils Moscow's proposals or our army will decide

    (Reuters) -Moscow's proposals for settlement in Ukraine are well known to Kyiv and either Ukraine fulfils them for their own good or the Russian army will decide the issue, TASS agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying. "Our proposals for the demilitarization and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia's security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy," the state news agency quoted Lavrov as saying late on Monday.

  • Russians "squeeze out" some advance, suffer losses in Lyman front Zelenskyy

    The areas of the front in the east of Ukraine are now particularly difficult, but the Ukrainian defenders are managing to destroy and capture the Russian invaders. Source: President Zelenskyy's video address on 26 December Quote: "The frontline.

  • "Candidate" from Wagner Group Head and Commander of Russian army in Ukraine heads western troops of Russia

    Evgeniy Nikiforov, a candidate from the axis of Surovikin-Prigozhin [commander of the Russian army in Ukraine and head of Wagner Group - ed.], became the commander of the troops of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation instead of Sergei Kuzovlev from the axis of Shoigu-Gerasimov [Russian Defence Minister and his First Deputy, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation - ed.

  • Suspected Ukrainian drone pierces deep into Russia

    STORY: Surveillance video captured this explosion on Monday in Russia… hundreds of miles from the Ukrainian frontier.The culprit for the deadly blast at the main base for Moscow's long-range bombers was a drone, believed to be Ukrainian.Moscow says three service members died when it shot the drone down.Some accounts said planes were damaged, although Russia said they weren’t. Reuters could not verify the reports either way and Ukraine did not comment.The incident could be the latest attack to expose gaps in Russia’s air defenses.The same base was struck just three weeks earlier by a suspected drone.Kyiv says the base is home to bombers that have targeted Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.Also on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with leaders of former Soviet states, but did not make any direct references to the war in televised remarks.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the situation at the front in the Donbas region – including in Bakhmut - was “difficult and painful” and would require all of the country’s “strength and concentration.”As the war enters its 11th month, Putin has said he’s open to negotiations over Ukraine, but has shown no sign of retreating from his demand that Kyiv recognize Moscow’s armed conquest of a fifth of the country.For its part, Kyiv says it will fight until Russia withdraws.Tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians have died in cities Russia razed to the ground, and thousands of troops on both sides have been killed.Since October, Russia has been deliberately targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure with drones and missiles. Moscow says the aim is to degrade Kyiv's ability to fight. Ukraine says the attacks have no military purpose and are intended to harm civilians as winter sets in, calling it a war crime.

  • Putin still tells tales of 99.9% Russians "ready to put everything on line for Motherland"

    Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the vast majority of Russians are ready to "put everything on the line" for the sake of their country. Source: the Russian dictator on the air of Moscow.

  • Elon Musk says around 100 Starlinks now active in Iran

    Musk said, "approaching 100 starlinks active in Iran", in a tweet on Monday. The billionaire had said in September that he would activate Starlink in Iran as part of a U.S.-backed effort "to advance internet freedom and the free flow of information" to Iranians. The satellite-based broadband service could help Iranians circumvent the government's restrictions on accessing the internet and certain social media platforms amid protests around the country.

  • Military bases in U.S. that housed Afghan evacuees incurred a quarter-billion dollars in damage: Pentagon

    After the U.S. Air Force managed the largest humanitarian evacuation in its history in August 2021, refugees from Afghanistan were housed in Texas, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Indiana, Virginia and New Mexico.

  • Tearful Kim Kardashian Says Co-Parenting With Kanye West Is “Really F--king Hard”

    Kim Kardashian recently reflected on the co-parenting dynamic with ex Kanye West when it comes to their four kids: "No matter what is happening in the world, I have to have that smile on my face."

  • Iran reroutes flight, orders football legend's family off

    Iranian football legend Ali Daei, who has backed protests following Mahsa Amini's death, said Monday an airplane from Tehran to Dubai had been rerouted and his family ordered off.

  • Vivid new photos give you a rare look at the South China Sea islands that a top US commander says China has fully militarized

    The bases are meant "to expand the offensive capability" of China's military beyond its shores, the top US commander in the region said.

  • Belarus hands opposition activists, including Olympic swim star, prison terms in absentia

    Aliaksandra Herasimenia, Olympic medalist swimmer, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after fleeing Belarus while opposing president Alexander Lukashenko.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy seeks India PM Modi's help with 'peace formula'

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he sought India's help with implementing a "peace formula" in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The conversation comes at a time when India is seeking to strengthen trade relations with Moscow while Western nations introduce new measures to limit Russia's funding of the war. "I had a phone call with PM Narendra Modi and wished a successful G20 presidency," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

  • DeSantis’s request for COVID vaccine probe denounced by health experts

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) petition for a grand jury investigation into COVID-19 vaccines, in which he decries the ongoing vaccine campaign as “propaganda” by the Biden administration, is drawing fierce criticism from health experts. Physicians and public health experts say his request betrays decades of established procedure designed to ensure the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, and only serves to stoke further…

  • Donald Trump Is Being Encouraged to Move on From Political Life in a Not-So-Subtle Way by Mitch McConnell

    In 2022, Donald Trump’s relationship with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell looks very different than it did just a few years ago. McConnell doesn’t seem to think that the former president is the future of the GOP, especially when it comes to the 2024 presidential election. The Kentucky senator gave a critical interview with NBC […]

  • The real Volodymyr Zelenskyy. His US film editor reveals the man behind the scenes.

    Insider obtained several exclusive photographs of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and talked to David Dodson, who worked closely with him on 10 movies.

  • Hooters bartender Grace Burchett reveals how she got in shape for the 2023 calendar

    According to Hooters, a popular restaurant chain in the U.S., more than 100,000 calendars have been distributed to troops worldwide since 2013.

  • A VIP Boeing 747 Jumbo jet that spent just 42 hours in the air is being scrapped, report says

    The Boeing 747-8 was intended for a Saudi prince, but he died before it was delivered and the plane sat unused for a decade while a buyer was sought.

  • Panthers bring back former All-Pro CB Josh Norman for unexpected playoff push

    Norman emerged as an All-Pro in Carolina in 2015, but hasn't played in the NFL this season at 35 years old.

  • 22-year-old apprentice lineworker dies restoring power after storm, Ohio company says

    “You were my greatest gift,” his mother wrote on Facebook.

  • Former head of Russian Space Corporation says he is facing paralysis

    Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of Roscosmos [a state corporation of the Russian Federation responsible for space flights, cosmonaut programmes and aerospace research - ed.], who was recently injured in a restaurant in Donetsk during a birthday celebration, said that he is facing paralysis.