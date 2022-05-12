QuickNode Acquires NFT Analytics Platform Icy Tools
Blockchain development platform QuickNode has announced its first acquisition with the purchase of icy.tools, a non-fungible token (NFT) analytics platform. Acquisition terms weren’t disclosed.
Founded in 2021, icy.tools lets users discover, track and analyze trending NFTs with access to real-time price and volume data, historical charts and transaction histories.
The icy.tools analytics platform will remain an independent product, while the API will be integrated into the QuickNode developer platform.
QuickNode raised a $35 million Series A funding round last October that included the participation of 776, the investment firm owned by Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian.
"We were already bullish on the power of QuickNode for developers but the acquisition of icy.tools puts QuickNode at the forefront of NFT development, creating an integrated Web3 development and analytics platform," said Ohanian in the press release.