Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

With its stock down 11% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Quidel's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

View our latest analysis for Quidel

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Quidel is:

37% = US$704m ÷ US$1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.36 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Quidel's Earnings Growth And 37% ROE

First thing first, we like that Quidel has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 10% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, Quidel's considerable five year net income growth of 75% was to be expected.

As a next step, we compared Quidel's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 14%.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Quidel's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Quidel Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Quidel doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Quidel's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk reportedly has new Twitter CEO lined up

    Elon Musk reportedly has some new plans for Twitter's C-suite. The Tesla CEO whose recent $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter was accepted is now putting plans in place for a new CEO at the San Francisco company, according to Reuters, which reported that Musk has decided on who he plans to appoint but has yet to publicly release the name. Musk reportedly reiterated to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor that he isn't confident regarding the company’s management — a tone he had struck in his earlier SEC filings — and he also told banks that he plans to create a way to monetize tweets that go viral or include important information and suggested charging a fee when third-party websites quote or embed tweets from verified accounts.

  • Cathie Wood's Worst Nightmare Comes True

    Health officials declared Covid-19 a global pandemic and planes stopped flying, bars, gyms and theaters closed, and people retreated to their homes to wait out the disease that had thoroughly disrupted their lives. Companies like Teladoc Health , Zoom Video Communications , Netflix and Peloton Interactive made the most out of social distancing. Netflix posted the first decline in annual subscriber growth in more than a decade earlier this month.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Monster Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    It's been an even tougher go for the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has lost more than 20% of its value since hitting a record high in mid-November. This puts the widely followed Nasdaq in a bear market. Without question, bear markets can be scary.

  • 2 Energy Companies Set to Light It Up for a Decade and Beyond

    The energy sector is in transition, but these two companies look well positioned to keep rewarding investors for years to come.

  • Down Over 70%, 3 Growth Stocks With Fortress Balance Sheets to Weather a Bear-Market Storm

    Bear markets can actually present great opportunities to buy growth stocks -- provided you pick the right ones. Down roughly 22% from the peak it hit last year, the Nasdaq Composite index is already in bear territory, and investors may want to consider which beaten-down growth names look sturdy for the long term and are worth pouncing on. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified a trio of growth stocks that have formidable balance sheets and trade down more than 70% from their highs.

  • A rough 4 months for stocks: S&P 500 books the worst start to a year since 1939. Here’s what pros say you should do now.

    April showers apparently bring dramatically lower markets on Wall Street, and this month's slump for the S&P 500 was a doozy.

  • 2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    As one of history's most successful moneymen, investors look to Warren Buffett for guidance when it comes to stock picking and finances. Lately, investors have also been loving stock splits. With activity among average traders having surged in recent years, stock splits can make shares more accessible and have led to big gains for some companies.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 10.1% ⁠— with so much uncertainty, passive income might be what your portfolio needs

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • Semiconductor Revenues to Hit Record High: 4 Stocks to Buy

    Growing demand for semiconductors is likely to help stocks like Analog Devices (ADI), Semtech Corporation (SMTC), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) and Sumco Corporation (SUOPY) in the near term.

  • 1 Warren Buffett Growth Stock Down 90% to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett stands as one of history's most successful investors, and he's dispensed plenty of quotable wisdom in his decades of guiding Berkshire Hathaway to incredible returns. Read on to see why Warren Buffett's worst-performing stock since the beginning of 2021 actually looks like a smart buy right now. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) is a Brazil-based fintech that provides payment processing and credit services, mainly to merchants.

  • Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm On These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor of our generation. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's now known, has created over $740 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 4,100,820%, as of April 25, 2022. For instance, Buffett has an affinity for cyclical companies and dividend stocks, and has been willing to buy and hold high-quality businesses for decades to allow his investment thesis to shine.

  • Rivian Killed Ford Earnings. Now It’s Crushing Amazon’s.

    Ford Motor and Amazon.com were early investors in Rivian Automotive They still own Rivian stock. The wild swings in that stock are creating crazy earnings results for both companies. Thursday evening, Amazon (ticker: AMZN) stock is down about 7% in after-hours trading after the cloud and e-commerce giant reported first quarter results.

  • The Stock Market Isn’t Falling Like It Did In the 1970s—It’s Even Worse

    By the end of trading on Friday, the selloff had gotten worse and we were staring at the worst start to a year since the Great Depression.

  • Dow plunges 900 points, Nasdaq suffers worst month since 2008

    Stocks took steep losses Friday, closing a brutal month with a deep selloff driven largely by falling shares of technology companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a loss of more than 930 points, a decline of 2.8 percent, on the final trading day of April. The Dow ended April down more than 6…

  • AMD, Nvidia, and Qualcomm Stocks Fall After Intel Flags Problems Ahead

    PC sales are slowing as the Covid-19 pandemic phase looks to be ending and the economic outlook is uncertain, raising concerns for chip makers.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Today’s financial world presents investors with a challenging environment. But even though markets are tough to interpret right now, and volatility has increased as a result, a smart investor can still find stocks that are delivering the goods. Sometimes, quite literally. Two shipping company stocks have been showing high share price appreciation in recent months. These are sustained gains, that have far outpaced the S&P 500’s year-to-date performance. While we all know that past performance won

  • Bank of America trims S&P 500 forecast as the market prices in a '1 in 3 chance' of a recession and recommends investors get defensive by adding consumer staples

    "If the probability of a recession rises, more downside risk would be expected," said BofA's head of US equity research Savita Subramanian.

  • History Says This is the Worst Dow Stock to Own in May

    Investors may want to steer clear of another 24 stocks, too

  • Robinhood Has a Crypto Trading Problem. It Might Soon Be Coinbase’s, Too.

    Cryptocurrency trading volumes at Robinhood dropped by 39% year over year in the past quarter. It doesn't bode well for Coinbase.

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks had a rough week. Smart investors are focusing on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation, the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession. Friday’s performance was the index’s worst daily percentage decrease since Oct. 28, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market data. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index shrank 2.6%.