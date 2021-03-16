Quidel (QDEL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Quidel (QDEL) closed at $138.90, marking a -1.53% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

QDEL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.26, up 331.15% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $472.39 million, up 170.48% from the year-ago period.

QDEL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $28.15 per share and revenue of $2.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +41.32% and +45.79%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for QDEL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.53% lower. QDEL currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, QDEL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.84. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.27.

Investors should also note that QDEL has a PEG ratio of 0.19 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow QDEL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



