The quiet Brexit success story Remainers don’t want to talk about

The looming anniversary of the 2016 vote to leave the European Union is already prompting a flurry of assessments on the impact of Brexit on the British economy.

These evaluations range from the sensible and balanced, through to the silly or even hysterical. It is unfortunate, but perhaps not surprising, that the latter seem to be the most popular.

Take the services sector. If one thinks back to all the apocalyptic claims made by Remainers, our services industry should be a smoking ruin by now.

Instead, the opposite is true: it has been a success story, and that will only become more obvious.

For a start, the UK’s exports of services have performed strongly over the last year.

This partly reflects buoyant global demand for the types of services in which the UK is comparatively strong, including financial services, other business services such as advertising or legal services, and education.

But there is no sign of a Brexit hit here.

This applies to individual sectors as well. Brexit is supposed to have dealt a severe blow to the UK financial services industry by ending unfettered access to the EU’s Single Market.

This has made it harder for many firms to do business in the rest of Europe and some have had to increase their presence in EU member states.

However, the overall impact has been far less than feared. As much as £1.3 trillion of assets may have been transferred from the UK to the EU, but this is largely just a question of where transactions are booked.

Very few jobs have followed – perhaps 7,000 in a sector employing over a million – and much of the associated tax revenue seems to have stayed in the UK.

In the meantime, London remains by far Europe’s most competitive financial centre. Indeed, according to the latest Global Financial Centres Index, Edinburgh and Glasgow both ranked above Dublin and Milan.

Of course, it is not enough just to say that Brexit has been less damaging than expected. It was supposed to benefit the City. But this is a process.

There are worries that the EU will succeed in using its regulatory powers to force more activities to migrate to the bloc, including more euro-denominated business.

It says a lot that the EU is unwilling to play fair here, though perhaps we should not be surprised that countries like Germany and France are putting the interests of their own financial centres above those of the households and businesses that benefit from access to the City.

However, the UK now has the opportunity to build on its existing competitive strengths in financial services.

As in many other areas, the jury is still out on the willingness of this government (or perhaps that should be “the Blob”) to take advantage of the post-Brexit freedoms.

But the “Edinburgh Reforms” – a package of measures to boost the financial services sector announced in December – are a large step in the right direction.

Britain’s universities remain the envy of Europe, if not the world.

The UK could surely come up with its own programme of international research and collaboration to rival the EU’s Horizon scheme. But more clarity here would ease concerns over the post-Brexit arrangements too.

Other services sectors have also faced new challenges. Instead of automatically gaining access to all EU markets, the ability of UK professionals such as accountants and lawyers (as well as people working in the performing arts) to do business in each country depends on the local rules.

However, the situation here is improving as businesses become more familiar with the rules in each country. And the direction of travel is towards mutual recognition of a wider range of professional qualifications.

As for the services economy in the UK itself, the labour shortages faced by many businesses are often blamed on an exodus of EU workers after Brexit. But this is hard to square with the fact that net migration to the UK hit a new record of 606,000 last year.

In reality, the end of “free movement” has reduced the UK’s dependency on cheap labour from the EU, with the transition made easier by the more liberal rules for migration from the rest of world.

Many European countries that have previously relied heavily on migrant workers are in the same boat. Germany, in particular, is also struggling with labour shortages as workers from the rest of the EU returned home during Covid and have not come back.

What’s more, it is harder for any country to attract workers from Eastern European economies, notably Poland, which are now booming themselves.

Admittedly, the post-Brexit migration system is not working perfectly. The headline figures hide a number of mismatches in individual sectors.

For example, hospitality businesses now need more part-time workers to offset the loss of full-time staff from the EU.

There is also a case for more flexibility on visas in sectors such as social care and seasonal work in agriculture. However, these bugs can be fixed. Given time, the UK’s relatively flexible labour market will adjust.

Economic inactivity is already falling as better pay and conditions attract more people back to work.

Finally, the UK has only just started to take advantage of the freedom to negotiate new agreements which will open up more opportunities for international trade in services, as well as goods.

These opportunities too will only grow over time.

This does not necessarily require giant trade deals. A good example is the mutual recognition of professional qualifications under a “Memorandum of Understanding”, now in place with some US states.

But liberalising the trade in services will be a key benefit of joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, spanning Asia and the Americas.

In short, Britain’s services industries continue to thrive – despite Brexit scaremongering.

Julian Jessop is an independent economist. He tweets @julianhjessop.

