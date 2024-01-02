A quiet few days before a more active pattern returns

It’s a quiet, cold start for the many heading back to work today after enjoying some time off for the holiday. Air temperatures are only a few degrees cooler than Monday morning but breezy winds are making it feel much colder than that. Wind chill values are running in the upper teens and lower 20s across much of central Indiana Tuesday morning. Skies are still rather cloudy but the trend will be for slowly decreasing clouds into the afternoon. We won’t completely clear the skies out but we should see brighter conditions later this afternoon. Temperatures will rise to near 40° but breezy winds will keep it feeling like it’s in the low 30s at the warmest part of the day.

We stay rather quiet for the next several days. Wednesday will be rather cloudy and temperatures will be seasonally cold, in the upper 30s during the afternoon. The brightest day of the week will be Thursday but temperatures will be slightly cooler after due to a cold front that will have passed.

We turn more active this weekend and into next week. We have several chances of rain and snow coming our way. The first arrives on Saturday. A variety of precipitation is expected with the system Saturday but the track is still uncertain at this time. A slight variation in the track could create a big change in the precipitation type and amounts we see. We also are on track to see rain and a wintry mix Sunday with another system set to impact us Tuesday/Wednesday of next week. Stay tuned as we get closer to this first system this weekend and we bring you more updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTTV CBS4Indy.