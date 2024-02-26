'Quiet' Indy apartments have 2 killings in 4 days. What police are doing about it.

Two homicides, four days apart, within one apartment complex on the north side of Indianapolis have put residents and police on high alert.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police on Monday announced the department is ramping up patrols and numerous other safety efforts at The Residence at White River Apartments following a fatal shooting on the complex last Wednesday followed by another on Sunday.

Police said the killings do not appear to be related, but noted violence is uncharacteristic for the neighborhood.

“We haven’t experienced any violence in that area,” said Cmdr. Lorenzo Lewis, who oversees the police department’s northwest district. “Be assured that we take this very seriously, and we will have a visible presence in that area.”

Though not much detail has been announced, police are asking residents and the public to come forward with information tied to the investigations.

The department’s homicide unit can be reached at 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Here’s what else to know:

Where are The Residence at White River Apartments?

The gated complex is on the city's north side, just off West 38th Street, near Newfields.

The killing of Bryan Ramon Williams

The first killing occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

At about 3 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Gable Lane Drive inside the apartment complex’s property for reports about a person shot.

There, officers found a vehicle crashed into another vehicle. A man with gunshot wounds was found outside the driver’s side of one of the vehicles. He was later identified as 37-year-old Bryan Ramon Williams.

Police detained a male, whose age has not been released, in connection with the deadly shooting. He was released after consulting with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

It's unclear if Williams lived in the residences or not. In their early stages of investigation, detectives believed the gunshots were fired elsewhere in the complex and Williams drove away. The vehicle he was driving struck a van, and another car, before coming to a stop.

Indianapolis police tape off a homicide crime scene at 3900 Gable Lane Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

In the latest on that case, Cmdr. Lewis said police are “wrapping up further investigation” into the shooting and hope to announce an update soon.

Officers found themselves responding to the apartment again early Sunday.

The killing of Darien Montez Pope

Minutes before 2 a.m. officers received reports about a person shot in the 3800 block of Gable Lane Drive. Police found a man in the parking lot near a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified him as 26-year-old Darien Montez Pope.

Lewis said an early investigation into the shooting has so far revealed that before the shooting, a person had knocked on Pope’s door and relayed that someone was trying to steal a car. Witnesses then heard gunshots moments later.

What's being done?

Police announced several safety efforts are already underway in tandem with the apartment complex security.

Lewis said residents can expect to see officers on the property more frequently.

In addition to the extra police patrols, a spokesperson for The Residence at White River said 24/7 security has been hired following the shootings and staff are "working closely with IMPD."

Residents are also encouraged to attend the police department’s neighborhood crime watch meeting, set for Thursday. Details are forthcoming.

