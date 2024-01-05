Quiet and mostly dry Friday with slightly warmer temperatures

Central Florida will enjoy a quiet Friday forecast with sunny skies and a light breeze.

Temperatures will be warmer in the afternoon, with highs in the 70s across the area, according to NWS Melbourne.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents at Central Florida beaches.

Small craft should be careful near Space and Treasure Coast waters as wind speeds are 15 knots Friday morning.

An advisory is in place at 7 p.m. for all local waters, excluding Volusia County.