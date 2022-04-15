Quiet Reflection On Balboa Island: Your Newport Beach Photo Of The Day

NEWPORT BEACH, CA — The early days of COVID-19 brought a period of intense certainty for people, and amid all the chaos, Laguna Beach resident Susana Cruciana sought peace on Newport Beach's Balboa Island.

Here's what she had to say about her picture:

[It was] taken on a bright day in May 2020, when I first started getting out to explore and find beauty in the chaos of the pandemic. I hadn’t been to Balboa in years and fell in love with the colors and reflections of the houses in the canals. I had the ferry to myself and savored the experience.



More of Cruciana's photos can be viewed on her Instagram page.

Patch loves photos! Do you have photos of your hometown? Send them to your local Patch editor for a chance to be featured on the site! Submissions should be a high-resolution, horizontal photo and include a caption.

This article originally appeared on the Newport Beach-Corona Del Mar Patch