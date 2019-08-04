Quiet Texas neighborhood stunned by connection to El Paso shooting suspect

ALLEN, Texas – When the FBI cleared the scene of the home in this upscale Dallas suburb just after 8 a.m. Sunday, local police had a terse but polite message for the small army of reporters cordoned off about a block away: You can do your job, but if you harass the family inside be prepared to deal with law enforcement.

"They're going to call the police if that happens and we're going to have to come back out and make contact," said Lt. Kris Wirstrom of the Allen Police Department. "You know I don't want to do that."

The home is listed as the last known address for Patrick Wood Crusius, the 21-year-old taken into custody after a massacre at an El Paso mall and shopping complex that left 20 dead and more than two dozen injured.

The two-story masonry-sided home on a cul-de-sac sits in a parkside neighborhood called Star Creek with manicured Bermuda grass lawns. Neighbors have access to a community swimming pool and a paved hiking and jogging trail that weaves between mature oaks and pecan trees.

A view of the home of Patrick Crusius on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, after members of the Allen, Texas, police department and the FBI gathered evidence for their investigation into the Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, shooting. He is suspected of killing 20 people in a mass shooting at a Walmart shopping center in El Paso, Texas. More

Stephanie Ward was one of several Star Creek neighbors who strolled or bicycled by or sought to avoid the reporters and TV cameras on their morning walk on a cool and overcast Sunday.

"I am in shock," said Ward, who has lived in Star Creek about six years. "It’s scary to know I could live so close to someone with so much hate in his heart.”

Ward said she does not know the family in the home from where law enforcement officers were seen taking boxes and loading them into a large black tactical vehicle.

"It makes me wonder," she said. "I don’t think hate grows on its own. What’s he been reading? What’s he been watching on TV?”

Daniel Heo, a childhood friend of the suspect, told the USA TODAY Network in a text that he was stunned when he heard the reports from El Paso.

Allen Police Lt. Kris Wirstrom is interviewed after Allen police and FBI gather evidence Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, from the Allen, Texas, home of the suspected gunman in the El Paso Walmart shooting. More

"I knew him in elementary school and I would always play basketball or soccer with him at recess and he was such a bright kid," recalled Heo. "He was so nice. I moved away after fifth grade and lost contact with him, and he moved in high school to my high school and he was such a different person.

"He was like a loner and kept to himself a lot," he continued. "I never knew he would do such a thing."

Records show Crusius attended classes about six miles from Star Creek at a campus of Collin College, a two-year community college.

The suspected gunman in the El Paso Walmart shooting attended Collin College in McKinney, Texas, from 2017 through 2019. More

Chris Vasquez, who leads the college's chapter of Students Demand Action, a gun safety group, said reports that the suspect also was enrolled at the college sent shivers.