Quiet on Ukraine's eastern front as Russia announces end to exercises

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Lawler
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Just as the threat of a Russian invasion seemed to be looming largest, Russia's defense minister announced today that the troops that had massed on Ukraine's borders would return to their barracks by May 1.

Driving the news: Some 80,000 troops and heavy military equipment had been moved over the last month to occupied Crimea and to Ukraine's eastern borders.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Russian military drills involving more than 60 ships, 10,000 troops, 200 aircraft and 1,200 military vehicles continued through Thursday, per AP.

  • Ukrainians anxiously watched Vladimir Putin's annual address on Wednesday to see if he'd announce a military offensive.

  • Instead, Ukraine hardly featured in Putin's address. Then came word from Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that the military exercises would now conclude.

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the news, though he said Ukraine would remain "vigilant."

The big picture: The Russian buildup appears to have been engineered in part to gauge the response not only of Ukraine, but of the U.S. and Europe.

  • President Biden offered warnings to Putin and support to Zelensky, but backed off a plan to send warships to the Black Sea and made clear that the U.S. would not fight a war over Ukraine.

  • The European response was more limited still, though German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke several times with Putin. Biden also proposed a summit with Putin to discuss Ukraine and other issues.

  • In Ukraine, though, the threat of invasion sparked a sense of national unity and bolstered Zelensky's position, Davyd Arakhamia, the leader of Zelensky's party in parliament, told Axios in an interview on Wednesday.

What he's saying: "When it’s a peaceful situation, people start to play political games," Arakhamia said. "But when we see the external enemy is coming, and there is no discussion about who is the enemy, people are united."

“Putin has an art to unite the Ukrainian people. He did it in 2014. He’s done it again right now.”

Davyd Arakhamia

"Of course we were expecting a more active role," Arakhamia says of Biden's response, "but we accept the fact that the U.S. doesn’t want to make the discussion [with Putin] even tougher, so they postponed these warships. We’re considering this a part of the geopolitical situation right now.”

  • “All the countries are afraid of direct war with Russia," he continues. "We understand the situation. It’s our duty to stand up, but of course we’d like to receive as much assistance as possible, both politically and economically and militarily.”

Arakhamia was leading the coordination between parliament and Zelensky over military preparations.

  • Putin's precise intentions were "a mystery," so the Ukrainians had to prepare to defend against Russian operations at sea, from Crimea and from Donbas in the east — all while knowing that Russia had the far superior military.

The bottom line: “If you asked people 15 years ago, 10 years ago, 'Would it even be a possible discussion that a war between Russia and Ukraine could happen,' people would call you crazy."

  • "And now we are seriously considering this scenario and preparing for this.”

Go deeper: Leaked Ukraine memo reveals scope of Russia's aggression

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Norwegian PM acknowledges malleability to U.S. commitments

    Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg acknowledged Thursday the precedent-shattering Trump administration fueled a belief that agreements or promises made by one U.S. president now come with a four-year expiration date.Why it matters: "We are not naive," Solberg said in response to a question from Axios. The view is particularly important as climate change opens the Arctic to exploration, exploitation and militarization by the Russians, and they chafe at NATO defense exercises in Norway and elsewhere on their doorstep.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Norway is supposed to be protected by the United States and other fellow NATO members against any potential Russian aggression under the organization's Article 5 mutual-defense pact.President Trump bad-mouthed NATO and called on its members to increase their defense spending, while also praising Russian President Vladimir Putin. That raised doubts during Trump's term about U.S. willingness to resist Russian aggression, a position President Biden has reversed.What they're saying: Solberg spoke to Axios about climate change and other topics amid her involvement in a two-day climate summit convened by Biden."We hope that the Arctic will still be a low-tension area," she said. "Our placement in the Arctic is never going to be totally without tension in the area, because of the entry to the Atlantic.""I don't think the Russians have been surprised about the agreement we have with the U.S., or the training and activity," the prime minister added.Solberg complained there was no leadership from the U.S. in multilateral organizations during the Trump era. Yet she praised the U.S.’s continued engagement in defense matters.“We felt the need for more American leadership and presence in those organizations, but they were there on security issues," she said. Solberg has spoken recently with Vice President Harris, and expressed optimism about the U.S.' alliance as it faces global giants not just in the form of Russia but also China. She noted the focus in her conversations with the U.S. is continuing to shift more toward China than Russia during the last several years. "They are helping us put up the barrier and becoming a part of the deterrence, because they have shown that any attack would be more difficult," Solberg said, noting the U.S.-Norway relationship proves the "NATO alliance is, in fact, functioning."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Russia orders troops to withdraw from Ukraine border after buildup that alarmed West

    Moscow said Thursday that forces should begin returning to their permanent bases, signaling a potential end to the standoff that sparked fears of a fresh military conflict in Europe.

  • Russia Abruptly Claims It Is Ordering Troops to Pull Back From Ukraine’s Border

    Russian Defense MinistryFor weeks, Russia has been inflaming tensions in Eastern Europe by building up a mighty force of some 100,000 troops on the Ukraine border. On Thursday, the Kremlin announced it had achieved what it wanted with the exercise, and ordered its army to pack up and go home.According to BBC News, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the announcement during a visit to Crimea, which was seized and annexed by Russia in the last major conflict in the region seven years ago. Shoigu said the plan of military “snap checks” had been achieved, and there’s nothing left for the tens of thousands of troops to do but to head back.“The troops have demonstrated their ability to provide a credible defense for the country,” said the minister, who added that some soldiers will be ordered to return to their “permanent bases” in Russia on Friday, and the entire operation will be completed in just over a week, on May 1.Сегодня на полигоне «Опук» (Республика Крым) пройдет основной этап учений войск Южного военного округа и Воздушно-десантных войск, которые проводились в рамках внезапной проверки боеготовности https://t.co/8ltXgN2IKC#Учения #ЮВО #ВДВ #Крым pic.twitter.com/VnS6KuKFWH— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) April 22, 2021 Shoigu’s announcement came immediately after Russia staged massive military exercises in Crimea on Thursday to underline a show of force on the Ukraine border that has put Kyiv and its Western allies on high alert for weeks. The defense ministry claimed the exercises involved 60 ships, over 10,000 troops, 200 aircraft, and over 1,000 military vehicles.Shoigu oversaw the operation in a helicopter, and after his stand-down order he said the military had proven its readiness to respond to any “adverse developments” during NATO’s Defender Europe 2021 exercise—a mass U.S. Army-led war game that’s running in Europe until June.The troop buildup caused panic in Ukraine—and, even though the withdrawal will be met with relief—Russia has displayed that it could raise a major force at the border if required. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Wall Street Journal this week: “We don’t know whether Putin will decide to attack, but he will certainly be ready to do so.”Last week, during a call between President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, the White House said Biden had “emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” On Thursday, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Western allies to punish Moscow’s threatening behavior with new sanctions.Later, after the withdrawal announcement, Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said: “We are monitoring the situation.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Algerian author Said Djabelkhir sentenced to jail for offending Islam

    Said Djabelkhir is out on bail and says he will appeal against his three-year prison sentence.

  • Russia holds military drills in annexed Crimea

    The defence ministry released on Thursday morning a video showing troops leaving for the training area not far from the Crimean city of Kerch.The ministry said Shoigu flew by helicopter over the areas where troops and military equipment are deployed, and checked the readiness of the naval and ground forces.Interfax news agency said the exercises would involve more than 10,000 soldiers and more than 40 warships.

  • College football preseason could have new limits following a new concussion study

    Major changes could be coming to college football's grueling preseason in an attempt to create a safer environment for athletes.Driving the news: In response to a recent study that found that most concussions occur during practice, the Football Oversight Committee plans to recommend new rules for fall camp. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Possible changes, per SI...Reduce full-padded practices (from 21 to eight).Reduce scrimmages (from 3.5 to two).Abolish collision exercises (like the "Oklahoma Drill").By the numbers: The study reviewed 68 concussions in Division I college football from 2015 to 2019, finding that 72% happened outside of games.Preseason training was deemed the most deleterious, comprising just one-fifth of the time studied but nearly half of the concussions.The big picture: This is the latest attempt to dial back the intensity of fall camp. In 2017, the NCAA banned two-a-days, and in 2018, preseason practices were reduced from 29 to 25.The last word: "Concussions in games are inevitable, but concussions in practice are preventable," write concussion experts Robert C. Cantu and Christopher J. Nowinski.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Russia orders troops back to base after buildup near Ukraine

    MOSCOW/KYIV (Reuters) -Russia announced on Thursday it was ordering troops back to base from the area near the border with Ukraine, apparently calling an end to a buildup of tens of thousands of soldiers that had alarmed the West. The currencies of both Russia and Ukraine rose sharply after the announcement, signalling relief among investors just hours after Russia also ended war games in Crimea, the peninsula it occupied and annexed from Ukraine in 2014. A confirmed pullout of the troops brought in on top of the permanent contingent will likely be welcomed by Western countries that had been expressing alarm at the prospect of further Russian intervention in eastern Ukraine.

  • Exclusive: Texas energy fund shuts, founder says millions squandered

    The founder of a Texas oil and gas investment firm that raised about $31 million shut the business this month and acknowledged in a Reuters interview that he had squandered investors' cash on "bad" and "non-arm's-length" deals. Christopher Bentley, who founded Bellatorum Resources LLC in 2016 and raised funds from about 150 wealthy individuals, closed its doors on April 9 and contacted U.S. prosecutors. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice are reviewing the company's records, Bentley said in the interview on Tuesday.

  • Massive wreck breaks out at Talladega in Pro Invitational Series

    Watch as a massive wreck breaks out at virtual Talladega Superspeedway in iRacing Pro Invitational Series.

  • NHRA Pro Stock Legend Greg Anderson Knows He's 'Close To the End'

    Anderson, 60, is thee wins shy of all-time NHRA Pro Stock wins record, but not sure he'll reach that plateau.

  • South Korean president calls Trump failure who ‘beat around the bush’ on North Korea

    If tensions between the United States and China intensify, North Korea can take advantage of it and capitalise on it’, says Moon Jae-in

  • Amazon’s $100 coupon slashes this best-selling 4K camera drone to just $90

    Much of the country is in the midst of an uncharacteristic cold front right now, but summer weather is right around the corner. And for some parts of the US, summer is already here. That means people aren't going to be cooped up inside anymore, which is obviously fantastic news. People obviously always look forward to summer and this year it's especially welcome because of the pandemic. Covid is an airborne disease, after all, so experts say gathering outside while socially distanced is much safer and smarter than gathering indoors. We've got just the thing for anyone in search of some awesome outdoor activities while you're enjoying that warm summer weather. Amazon has an unprecedented deal right now that slashes the popular EACHINE EX5 Foldable 4K Camera Drone to the lowest price we've ever seen. Anyone who has ever priced out 4K camera drones knows that the $190 retail price on the EACHINE EX5 Foldable 4K Camera Drone is already surprisingly affordable. Professional-grade drones cost anywhere from $800 to several thousand dollars and mid-range quadcopters for hobbyists are generally priced in the $200-$400 range. So, at $190, this great compact quadcopter is already priced at the low end of the spectrum among comparable models. It has all the bells and whistles you might want, plus an impressive 30 minutes of flight time per charge. While this model is certainly worth that low retail price, Amazon has a crazy $100 coupon right now that you can clip on the product page. That slashes your cost to just $89.99, which is an unbeatable deal that happens to be the lowest price we've ever seen. You should note that this coupon has been available for more than a week now, which means there's a good chance it'll disappear soon. Don't miss out! Here are the main highlights from the Amazon page: 【4K UHD Camera, 5G Wifi FPV, Electronically controlled camera】: EACHINE EX5 Drone build with 4K UHD Camera, each picture ensures shooting 3840 x 2160 high-resolution images and videos, with 5G FPV Transmitter, save smooth 4k video at 16 frames per second, play First Person Vision 2.7K video taken by the drone immediately in your mobile device at 25 frames per second, Electronically controlled camera function allows you remotely adjust the shooting angle about 0-90°by your remote control or APP. 【GPS and Optical Flow Positioning】:GPS and Optical Flow Positioning; GPS positioning gives you the precise positioning details of the drone, keeping track of the position of the Drone and providing the automatic return function. You won't lose the drone anytime. Along with the optical flow positioning, barometer, and satellite systems, and it has a terrific return-to-home point and a new more precise landing technology. 【Brushless Motor and Large capacity battery】:Brushless motor with aviation propellers for high aerodynamic efficiency, which is more quiet and longevous than a brushed motor. The large capacity battery provides the drone 30 mins of flight time per charge. 【Small and stable】: This drone is very light and weighs 229g. According to this weight, you do not need to register on the FAA. Such a mini size is easy to carry. Although this drone is lightweight, it has strong wind resistance and can withstand level 4 wind, which is much better than most drones on the market. This drone has a camera steering stabilizer, it can stable-shooting pictures and record videos. 【Multiple Flight Mode】: 1.Follow me mode, 2. Around mode, 3.Waypoint mode, 4. One key take-off, 5. Auto-return, 6. Auto hovering mode, 7. Auto Landing mode 8. Gravity control Mode.【APP Function】:1. FPV video instant 50 times magnification zoom; 2. Posture control takes the photo and shoots video; 3.Video add background music; 4.rotation video; 5 Multiple filter functions；6 VR Mode; 7. One-click sharing function

  • The Quetta Bombing Shows That China’s Growing Global Presence Comes With Risk

    A presumed attack on the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan highlights the animosity Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative is generating.

  • Russia orders troops back from occupied Crimea and border with Ukraine

    Russia ordered its troops amassing at the border with Ukraine to pull back on Thursday, dialling down fears of an imminent invasion that threatened to draw the West into conflict with Vladimir Putin. An estimated 100,000 Russian troops had moved to the border with Ukraine and into the Russia-occupied Crimean peninsula, something that the region has not seen since major hostilities in eastern Ukraine in 2014-2015. After weeks of tensions, prompting a phone call between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, Russia's defence minister on Thursday said on that most of the troops would be withdrawn immediately as the goals of what he described as a readiness exercise “have been fully achieved”. “The troops have shown their capacity to provide a solid defence for our country,” Sergey Shoygu, defence minister, said in televised remarks after inspecting training grounds in Crimea where a heightened military presence raised a particular concern in the West. Analysts said the build-up of forces may have been a show of strength by Mr Putin designed to rile the West and distract from the plight of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, languishing in prison on hunger strike.

  • Tesla's bad week in China was months in the making

    Tesla Inc has had a terrible week in China, but sentiment against the U.S. electric car company in its second-biggest market had been building as it struggled to keep pace with rapid growth. The pile-on by media and scolding by regulators show how precarious China can be for big foreign brands, and how a company's handling of an incident can turn into a crisis if the country's tightly-controlled news outlets turn against it. Tesla's defiance of industry convention, embodied by founder Elon Musk and a corporate culture that rarely admits mistakes, has won fans in the United States, but has backfired in China.

  • U.S. troops increasingly vulnerable to directed-energy attacks, Pentagon tells lawmakers

    DoD briefers identified Russia as a likely culprit.

  • Biden pledges to cut emissions by at least half as he opens global climate summit

    President Joe Biden opened a global climate summit on Thursday with a pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least half from 2005 levels by 2030. Watch his remarks at the opening of the summit.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Is the Nihilist Present—and Future—of Right-Wing Politics

    The Georgia congresswoman wants to debate AOC on the Green New Deal, though she freely admits she has not read it.

  • Bank of America and Citigroup CEOs signal Wall Street's interest in climate issues

    Wall Street got a front seat at President Biden's climate summit.Why it matters: Banks, as financing gateways for other businesses, could help set the tone for the rest of corporate America. They're facing pressure — from world leaders, the United Nations, activists, you name it — to play their biggest role yet in greening the global economy.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Bank of America and Citigroup CEOs appeared at Thursday's summit — a nod to the role the administration sees banks playing in its efforts."Net zero [emissions] is very easy to say, but it’s going to be hard to do. Make no mistake about this, this is going to be really hard," Citi's Jane Fraser said.The White House hasn't yet mandated anything on the climate front from the private sector — though regulators could move to mandate climate risk disclosures.Background: Financial giants this week signed on to the industry's broadest climate change effort so far, as Axios' Ben Geman reports.Some banks individually said their operations — including those it finances — would achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.This UN-backed alliance creates a global common framework to track and verify those emissions. Notably, some banks did not sign on, as Politco reports.What they're saying: "This is a good business opportunity. We're not doing it because we're getting browbeaten into it," a bank executive involved with the alliance tells Axios of its climate efforts.Yes, but: Climate activists want banks to go even bigger. Specifically, they want banks to stop financing fossil fuel. The new alliance stops short of calling for that.JPMorgan, Bank of America and Citi were the biggest fossil fuel financiers last year, an independent report found.Read Axios' Felix Salmon on why greed is green ... See the new climate pledges.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Did Putin get what he wanted in latest round of sabre-rattling?

    As 100,000 troops trudge back to their barracks in Russia's heartlands one may be forgiven for thinking Vladimir Putin is in retreat. But all is never as it seems in the forgotten war of attrition on the fringes of Europe. Much reading of the tea leaves has taken place since Mr Putin, master of deception, moved columns of his armed forces close to the Ukraine border. As they begin to slowly return, the Kremlin may feel it has got what it wanted out of the latest round of sabre-rattling. Mr Putin has achieved three principal goals. First, a phone call from US president Joe Biden, in which Mr Biden urged a de-escalation - an acknowledgement at least of Mr Putin's parade of firepower.