Quiet but very cold for Tuesday's Olympic forecast
From snowboarding to the relay biathlon, AccuWeather's Melissa Constanzer has you covered for what weather conditions to expect at the Winter Olympics on Feb. 15.
Richardson was not allowed to compete in the Summer 2020 Games after a failed drug test, but Valieva can compete after failing a doping test.
The epic Super Bowl halftime show with Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige reminded the Gen X and Gen Y generations that they are old now.
The Rams got to see the other side of a non-call in a big game. Unlike the Saints in the NFC Championship Game in 2018, the Rams ended up with the win, though. The Rams got to Super Bowl LII when officials failed to flag Nickell Robey-Coleman for an obvious pass interference penalty. On Sunday, [more]
'Jeopardy!' announced its new special called the Second Chance Tournament, in which former 'Jeopardy!' contestants from the past year can compete again. Competitors from years ago want to return to but it's not that easy.
The Farmer’s Almanac expects February to be a “quieter” month for the local weather but a “winter whopper” could be in store by the end of the month.
35-year-old MMA fighter Renato Gomes pulled off one of the sickest moves of the weekend when he flattened his opponent with a lightning-quick strike.
Watch a Clydesdale recover from injuries in Budweiser's new Super Bowl ad
Cooper and Anna Kupp began dating in high school, and she has been his biggest supporter as he's become an NFL star for the Rams.
Twitter users took issue with Charlie Kirk whining about "sexual anarchy" and Sean Spicer questioning the performances.
The Bengals' Samaje Perine extended the ball hoping for a first down, but didn't get a favorable spot.
Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss is newly dating NFL player Jake Funk, whose football team (the Los Angeles Rams) is heading to the Super Bowl!
Blue Ivy joined her dad Jay Z at the Super Bowl and looked cool AF.
Much like Matthew Stafford throwing his game-winning TD pass, Saints fans on Twitter took aim at Eli Apple during his fourth-quarter Super Bowl collapse:
As players gathered at their respective blue lines to honor their opponents following the game, Michelle Karvinen of Finland immediately noticed Japan captain Chiho Osawa growing emotional across the way. Karvinen for a moment put aside the joy of Finland advancing to the Olympic women's hockey semifinals after a 7-1 win Saturday that eliminated Japan.
Social media users in China are blasting Chinese American figure skating star Nathan Chen, with many calling him a “traitor” for representing the United States at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Chen drew heavy criticism on Chinese social media platform Weibo after winning his first Olympic gold medal in the individual figure skating program and helping the U.S. team secure the silver medal in the team figure skating competition last week, reported Yahoo Sports. Many Chinese fans unfavorably compared Chen to U.S. born athletes competing for Team China at the Winter Olympics, such as 18-year-old freestyle skier Eileen Gu and 19-year-old figure skater Zhu Yi.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask Scottie Scheffler.
Kevin C. CoxIt almost seemed inevitable. Longtime NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya is done with sports broadcasting and will now enter conservative politics.After working the sidelines of Sunday night’s Super Bowl, Tafoya told The Athletic that she had wrapped up her career as a full-time sports reporter and that she would immediately co-chair Republican businessman Kendall Qualls’ campaign to become Minnesota’s governor.Tafoya isn’t going to stop there, either. She is also slated to appear
A court’s decision to allow Russian skater who failed a drug test to continue competing isn’t sitting well with Olympians. And could damage the Olympic movement