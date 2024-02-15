QuikTrip arrives in the OKC metro Thursday. What we know

QuikTrip, which avoided entering the central Oklahoma market for decades, will open a travel center at 300 NW 27 Street in Moore on Thursday. An additional location is planned for Hefner Road.

The wait is just about over for QuikTrip fans wanting to visit the popular Tulsa-based chain in the Oklahoma City metro.

The new location at Interstate 35 and NW 27 Street in Moore will open its doors to customers at 8 a.m. Thursday.

QuikTrip has been headquartered in Tulsa since its founding in 1958, and the Moore location will be the company’s 85th store in Oklahoma.

The expansion of the store into the Oklahoma City metro came after the brand announced in September 2021 it would end a decades-long decision to avoid operating in central Oklahoma out of deference to local owners of 7-Eleven.

An additional QuikTrip location at I-35 and Hefner Road has also been announced for the metro.

