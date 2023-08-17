QuikTrip gas station set to open new downtown Fort Worth location this year

The new QuikTrip gas station in downtown Fort Worth, on the southeast corner of Henderson Street and Lancaster Avenue, is set to open this year.

Located off of Interstate 30 and along one of the main roadways into downtown, the QuikTrip at 1117 Henderson St. will be one of the few large gas stations around downtown and in an area that’s rapidly growing with apartments.

The QuikTrip on 1117 Henderson St. in downtown Fort Worth is set to open fall 2023.

Aisha Jefferson, QuikTrip corporate communications manager, said QuikTrip hopes to open the location mid-fall of this year.

Two of the closest QuikTrip locations currently open near downtown are at 1101 Hemphill St. and 109 E Northside Drive. There are other locations north and south of downtown as well.

QuikTrip was founded in the late 1950s after co-founder Burt Holmes took a trip to Dallas and gained inspiration from the thriving 7-Eleven gas stations in the area.

Founded in Oklahoma, QuikTrip stood out from its competition in the mid 1970s by opening its stores for 24 hours company wide.

QuikTrip, headquartered in Tulsa, operates more than 900 convenience stores and gas stations across 14 states in the Southwest, South and Midwest. It has more than 240 locations in Texas with more than 70 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.