QuikTrip just opened its 100th Kansas City area location. Here’s where more are coming

QuikTrip has proven itself to be a popular roadside stop in Kansas City, for drivers both looking to fuel up and grab a snack, and now the company has just opened its 100th location in the area.

On Thursday, QuikTrip opened an Overland Park station at 97th Street and Metcalf Avenue, part of the growing 95th and Metcalf development at the site of the old Metcalf South Shopping Center.

The development, purchased by Lane4 and the Kroenke Group in 2014, includes an Andy’s Frozen Custard, Chick-Fil-A and Texas Roadhouse. More plots of land nearby are available for future development.

More QuikTrips are coming to Johnson County soon. Later this month, yet another Overland Park station will open at 11100 Antioch Road.

Construction has begun on another store, on previously vacant land at 8278 Hedge Lane Terrace in western Shawnee for a spring opening, said Kyllie Warren, QuikTrip’s operations system administrative coordinator.

The Oklahoma-based company was founded in 1958 and opened its first Kansas City area location in Grandview in 1968 — its first venture outside its home state.

Earlier this year, QuikTrip was named one of the country’s favorite gas stations by USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Awards.

Why is QuikTrip so popular? USA Today noted the gas station was beloved for its food offerings, which include its Red Bull-infused iced drinks, sodas, breakfast sandwiches and pizzas. The gas station also sells soft pretzels, ice cream and taquitos.