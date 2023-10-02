Quiles murder trial: Sentencing expected to come down for man convicted of raping, killing his niece

The official sentencing is set to happen Monday for a Jacksonville man convicted of raping and killing his niece.

Johnathan Quiles faces life in prison for killing his pregnant niece Iyana Sawyer back in 2018.

The sentencing is set to begin Monday at 2:30 p.m. at Duval County Courthouse. The jury recommended life in prison for Quiles after his trial.

Action News Jax will have a crew in the courtroom and bring you updates as we get them.

