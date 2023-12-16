Dec. 16—Cherokee County author and historian Deborah Burkett's historical quilt presentation perfectly fit the Ladies Holiday Night theme "Quilted Christmas Pieced with Love" at County Line Baptist Church in Emory.

Burkett's presentation featured 20 quilts from her personal collection, dating from the 1850's to early 1900s, Honoring women of long ago and their creative abilities, which were reflected in their quilting, was a major point of the presentation.

Burkett also shared historical information about patterns, fabric, dyes and quilting techniques, while discussing the importance of preservation.

Many times, as Burkett has appraised a quilt for families in East Texas, she has identified the pattern and historical significance; often after detailed research. One example she shared is a historical quilt from Winnsboro, made from work shirts the family farmers wore. The pattern is Star of Many Points, but even this has multiple monikers, illustrating the difficulty in identifying pattern names. Burkett said the difficulty is because, as Ruth Finely stated in her 1929 book, quilt makers often followed their own sweet fancy.

Burkett ended the presentation by fielding questions regarding the historical value of family quilts and the necessity of using proper preservation techniques in order to sustain our collective heritage.

Over 90 women attended the dinner and program, which also featured special music by Sara Price.