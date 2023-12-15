Quince charged with wallet, $2,860 cash theft

Dec. 14—A Crossville man who claimed to have found a wallet in a convenience store parking lot is charged with felony theft in connection with the incident that occurred Sunday.

Frank Henry Quince, 52, was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Sunoco station in the 1300 block of Hwy. 70 E. and charged with the theft.

A POW Camp Rd. Man told police he had made a $20 purchase at the convenience store and then went across the street to a church where he later discovered his wallet missing. He returned to the Sunoco and when he could not locate the wallet, the man called police.

He told officers he had that amount of money in his wallet because he intended to use it toward the purchase of a vehicle later that day.

Only persons on the premise when police arrived, according to Crossville Police Sgt. Joshua Mangas' report, was a store clerk and the suspect. The suspect was approached by Mangas and Mptl. Ethan Wilson and agreed to be searched.

Police recovered a wallet with the victim's identification in one pocket and $2,860 in cash in the other pocket.

Quince was placed under $5,000 bond and awaits a General Sessions Court appearance in jail.

