Quinceanera party shooting kills one teen and wounds three others, Florida cops say

One teen was killed and three others were wounded when shots were fired at a quinceanera party in a Florida public park, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Sunday, Aug. 27, at the C. Scott Driver Recreational Area in Okeechobee, and all four teens were guests at the family event, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The suspected shooter is among the four who were wounded, officials said.

“Through our investigation and interviews, we learned that sometime during the party, a fight turned deadly,” the sheriff’s office says. “Our suspect, Sebastian Urbana, was witnessed shooting the victim multiple times.”

Urbana, 17, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and “admitted to firing the fatal shots” while being treated at a hospital, officials said. Investigators did not say how he was shot.

The two other wounded teens suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated and released from a hospital “to the custody of their parents,” officials said.

Urbana was charged with first-degree murder, officials said.

The identity of the teen who was killed has not being released, officials said.

Quinceanera parties mark a girl’s coming of age at 15 and are a tradition among communities with ties to Central America and South America, experts say.

Okeechobee County is about 130 miles northwest of Miami.

